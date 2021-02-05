Snowflake girls improve to 6-0

Valida Carroll (12) of Blue Ridge passes the ball to a teammate following a scramble for a loose ball with Snowflake’s Kimberlee Eich (left) and Hannah Nichols (right) during the Lobos’ 61-21 win on Tuesday, Feb. 2. 

Boys basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 2

St. Johns 48, Round Valley 40

Winslow 78, Show Low 58

Snowflake 57, Blue Ridge 29

Monday, Feb. 1

Blue Ridge 68, Holbrook 62 (OT)

Mogollon 92, North Phoenix Prep 73

Saturday, Jan. 30

Round Valley 62, Mogollon 48

Show Low 55, Morenci 40

Friday, Jan. 29

Winslow 73, Blue Ridge 57

St. Johns 55, Morenci 43

Thursday, Jan. 28

Snowflake 56, Holbrook 50

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Morenci 68, Round Valley 50

Snowflake 56, Show Low 47

Girls basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Snowflake 61, Blue Ridge 21

Round Valley 28, St. Johns 25

Winslow 67, Show Low 47

Monday, Feb. 1

Holbrook 61, Blue Ridge 38

Saturday, Jan. 30

Round Valley 55, Mogollon 28

Show Low 51, Morenci 32

Friday, Jan. 29

Winslow 77, Blue Ridge 32

St. Johns 75, Morenci 50

Thursday, Jan. 28

Snowflake 50, Holbrook 39

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Round Valley 61, Morenci 40

Snowflake 56, Show Low 37

