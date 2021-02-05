Boys basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 2
St. Johns 48, Round Valley 40
Winslow 78, Show Low 58
Snowflake 57, Blue Ridge 29
Monday, Feb. 1
Blue Ridge 68, Holbrook 62 (OT)
Mogollon 92, North Phoenix Prep 73
Saturday, Jan. 30
Round Valley 62, Mogollon 48
Show Low 55, Morenci 40
Friday, Jan. 29
Winslow 73, Blue Ridge 57
St. Johns 55, Morenci 43
Thursday, Jan. 28
Snowflake 56, Holbrook 50
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Morenci 68, Round Valley 50
Snowflake 56, Show Low 47
Girls basketball
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Snowflake 61, Blue Ridge 21
Round Valley 28, St. Johns 25
Winslow 67, Show Low 47
Monday, Feb. 1
Holbrook 61, Blue Ridge 38
Saturday, Jan. 30
Round Valley 55, Mogollon 28
Show Low 51, Morenci 32
Friday, Jan. 29
Winslow 77, Blue Ridge 32
St. Johns 75, Morenci 50
Thursday, Jan. 28
Snowflake 50, Holbrook 39
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Round Valley 61, Morenci 40
Snowflake 56, Show Low 37
