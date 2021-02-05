Contains updates
Subject to change without notice.
All times MST and p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Schedule lists boys wrestling.
Friday, Feb. 5
Boys basketball
Show Low at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30
Miami at St. Johns, 7:30
Girls basketball
Show Low at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Miami at St. Johns, 6
Wrestling
Blue Ridge at Mesa Eastmark, 2
Chino Valley at Show Low, 3
Round Valley at Mayer, 4
Holbrook at Heber Mogollon, 5
Saturday, Feb. 6
Boys basketball
Show Low at Globe, 4:30
Mayer at Heber Mogollon, 7
Thatcher at St. Johns, 7:30
Girls basketball
Show Low at Globe, 3
Mayer at Heber Mogollon, 5:30
Thatcher at St. Johns, 6
Wrestling
Amer. Leadership - Queen Creek at Eagar Round Valley, 12
Coconino at St. Johns, 12
Blue Ridge at Amer. Leadership - Ironwood, 1
Chino Valley at Snowflake, 1
Eastmark at Show Low, 2
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Boys basketball
St. Johns at Heber Mogollon, 7
Round Valley at Pima, 7
Blue Ridge at Payson, 7:30
Holbrook at Show Low, 7:30
Winslow at Snowflake, 7:30
Girls basketball
Round Valley at Pima, 5:30
St. Johns at Heber Mogollon, 5:30
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6
Holbrook at Show Low, 6
Winslow at Snowflake, 6
Wrestling
Page at Heber Mogollon, 4
St. Johns at Eagar Round Valley, 5
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Boys basketball
St. Michael at Heber Mogollon, 6
Northland Prep at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7
St. Johns at Pima, 7
Girls basketball
St. Michael at Heber Mogollon, 4:30
Northland Prep at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 5:30
St. Johns at Pima, 5:30
Wrestling
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6
Snowflake at St. Johns, 6
Thursday, Feb. 11
Boys basketball
Round Valley at Thatcher, 7
Show Low at Snowflake, 7:30
Girls basketball
Round Valley at Thatcher, 5:30
Show Low at Snowflake, 6
Friday, Feb. 12
Boys basketball
Ray at Heber Mogollon, 6
Morenci at Eagar Round Valley, 7
Blue Ridge at Holbrook, 7:30
Pima at St. Johns, 7:30
Girls basketball
Ray at Heber Mogollon, 4:30
Morenci at Eagar Round Valley, 5:30
Blue Ridge at Holbrook, 6
Pima at St. Johns, 6
Wrestling
Round Valley at Page, 4
Show Low at Amer. Leadership - Queen Creek, 4
Amer. Leadership - Gilbert at Snowflake, 6
Saturday, Feb. 13
Boys basketball
Pima at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4
Snowflake at Page, 4:30
Show Low at St. Johns, 7:30
Girls basketball
Pima at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 2:30
Snowflake at Page, 3
Show Low at St. Johns, 6
Wrestling
Mogollon at Joseph City, 11 a.m.
Show Low at Payson, 12
Amer. Leadership - Queen Creek at Snowflake, 12
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Boys basketball
Round Valley at Miami, 7
St. Johns at Morenci, 7
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 7:30
Show Low at Payson, 7:30
Snowflake at Holbrook, 7:30
Girls basketball
Round Valley at Miami, 5:30
St. Johns at Morenci, 5:30
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 6
Show Low at Payson, 6
Snowflake at Holbrook, 6
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Wrestling
St. Johns at Camp Verde, 4
Winslow at Eagar Round Valley, 5
Show Low at Amer. Leadership - Gilbert, 5
Thursday, Feb. 18
Wrestling
Mogollon at Eloy Santa Cruz, 5
