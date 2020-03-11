Prep sports schedule
Subject to change without notice. All times p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, March 11
Softball
St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 3
Thursday, March 12
Baseball
Show Low at St. Johns, 2
Round Valley at Pinon, 3:30
Mogollon at Superior, 4
Softball
Round Valley at Pinon, 3:30
Holbrook at St. Johns, 2
Thursday-Saturday, March 12-14
Baseball
Mohave Valley River Valley Route 66 Baseball Classic (Alchesay, Snowflake)
Softball
Joseph City Invitational (Alchesay)
Payson Gracie Lee Haught Memorial Tournament (Blue Ridge, Show Low, Snowflake)
Friday, March 13
Baseball
Window Rock at Snowflake, 1
Track and field
Eloy Santa Cruz meet (Alchesay)
Tuesday, March 17
Baseball
Blue Ridge at Page, 2
Softball
Blue Ridge at Amer. Leadership-Queen Creek, 3:45
Alchesay at Pinon, 4
Wednesday-Saturday, March 18-21
Softball
Chandler Hamilton Invitational (Snowflake)
Thursday, March 19
Baseball
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 3:30
Friday, March 20
Baseball
Blue Ridge at Florence, 5
Tuesday, March 24
Baseball
Round Valley at St. Johns, 2
Many Farms at Whiteriver Alchesay, 3
Snowflake at Chinle, 3:30
Golf
Section 1 teams at Show Low (Blue Ridge, Snowflake)
Softball
Many Farms at Whiteriver Alchesay (DH), 1, 3
Round Valley at St. Johns, 2
Snowflake at Chinle, 3
Wednesday, March 25
Baseball
Rock Point at Heber Mogollon (DH), 2, 4
Snowflake at Scottsdale Coronado, 3:45
Alchesay at Show Low, 4
Softball
Blue Ridge at Page (DH), 2, 4
Rock Point at Heber Mogollon (DH), 2, 4
Snowflake at Scottsdale Coronado, 3:45
Track and field
Show Low Field Event Qualifier (Blue Ridge, Show Low)
Thursday, March 26
Baseball
St. Johns at Chinle, 3
Softball
Show Low at Payson, 6
Friday, March 27
Baseball
Mogollon at Whiteriver Alchesay, 2
Winslow at Show Low, 3:30
Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Softball
Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 3:30
Winslow at Show Low, 3:30
Track and field
Heber Mogollon Invitational (Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Round Valley, St. Johns, Show Low, Snowflake)
Friday-Saturday, March 27-28
Softball
Chandler Prep Classic (Alchesay, Mogollon, St. Johns)
Saturday, March 28
Baseball
Round Valley vs. Many Farms (DH at Rock Point HS), 11 a.m., 1
Round Valley at Rock Point, 3
Monday, March 30
Baseball
Window Rock at St. Johns, 3:30
Golf
Inter-sectional match at Holbrook (Blue Ridge)
Tuesday, March 31
Baseball
Mogollon at Eagar Round Valley, 1:45
Chinle at Whiteriver Alchesay, 2
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 3:30
Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 3:30
Payson at Snowflake, 3:30
Golf
Snowflake, Payson at Show Low
Softball
Mogollon at Eagar Round Valley, 1:45
Payson at Snowflake, 3
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 3:30
Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 3:30
Wednesday, April 1
Softball
Window Rock at Show Low, 3
Thursday-Saturday, April 2-4
Baseball
Chandler Prep Baseball Classic (Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Mogollon, Round Valley, Snowflake)
Goodyear Estrella Foothills Wolves Classic (Show Low)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.