Prep sports schedule

Subject to change without notice. All times p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Wednesday, March 11

Softball

St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 3

Thursday, March 12

Baseball

Show Low at St. Johns, 2

Round Valley at Pinon, 3:30

Mogollon at Superior, 4

Softball

Round Valley at Pinon, 3:30

Holbrook at St. Johns, 2

Thursday-Saturday, March 12-14

Baseball

Mohave Valley River Valley Route 66 Baseball Classic (Alchesay, Snowflake)

Softball

Joseph City Invitational (Alchesay)

Payson Gracie Lee Haught Memorial Tournament (Blue Ridge, Show Low, Snowflake)

Friday, March 13

Baseball

Window Rock at Snowflake, 1

Track and field

Eloy Santa Cruz meet (Alchesay)

Tuesday, March 17

Baseball

Blue Ridge at Page, 2

Softball

Blue Ridge at Amer. Leadership-Queen Creek, 3:45

Alchesay at Pinon, 4

Wednesday-Saturday, March 18-21

Softball

Chandler Hamilton Invitational (Snowflake)

Thursday, March 19

Baseball

Blue Ridge at Winslow, 3:30

Friday, March 20

Baseball

Blue Ridge at Florence, 5

Tuesday, March 24

Baseball

Round Valley at St. Johns, 2

Many Farms at Whiteriver Alchesay, 3

Snowflake at Chinle, 3:30

Golf

Section 1 teams at Show Low (Blue Ridge, Snowflake)

Softball

Many Farms at Whiteriver Alchesay (DH), 1, 3

Round Valley at St. Johns, 2

Snowflake at Chinle, 3

Wednesday, March 25

Baseball

Rock Point at Heber Mogollon (DH), 2, 4

Snowflake at Scottsdale Coronado, 3:45

Alchesay at Show Low, 4

Softball

Blue Ridge at Page (DH), 2, 4

Rock Point at Heber Mogollon (DH), 2, 4

Snowflake at Scottsdale Coronado, 3:45

Track and field

Show Low Field Event Qualifier (Blue Ridge, Show Low)

Thursday, March 26

Baseball

St. Johns at Chinle, 3

Softball

Show Low at Payson, 6

Friday, March 27

Baseball

Mogollon at Whiteriver Alchesay, 2

Winslow at Show Low, 3:30

Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Softball

Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 3:30

Winslow at Show Low, 3:30

Track and field

Heber Mogollon Invitational (Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Round Valley, St. Johns, Show Low, Snowflake)

Friday-Saturday, March 27-28

Softball

Chandler Prep Classic (Alchesay, Mogollon, St. Johns)

Saturday, March 28

Baseball

Round Valley vs. Many Farms (DH at Rock Point HS), 11 a.m., 1

Round Valley at Rock Point, 3

Monday, March 30

Baseball

Window Rock at St. Johns, 3:30

Golf

Inter-sectional match at Holbrook (Blue Ridge)

Tuesday, March 31

Baseball

Mogollon at Eagar Round Valley, 1:45

Chinle at Whiteriver Alchesay, 2

Blue Ridge at Show Low, 3:30

Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 3:30

Payson at Snowflake, 3:30

Golf

Snowflake, Payson at Show Low

Softball

Mogollon at Eagar Round Valley, 1:45

Payson at Snowflake, 3

Blue Ridge at Show Low, 3:30

Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 3:30

Wednesday, April 1

Softball

Window Rock at Show Low, 3

Thursday-Saturday, April 2-4

Baseball

Chandler Prep Baseball Classic (Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Mogollon, Round Valley, Snowflake)

Goodyear Estrella Foothills Wolves Classic (Show Low)

