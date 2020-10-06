Subject to change without notice. All times p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
DH - Doubleheader
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Girls soccer
St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 2
Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Holbrook at Snowflake, 6
Volleyball
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6
Santa Cruz at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Miami at St. Johns, 6
Show Low at Holbrook, 6
Snowflake at Winslow, 6
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Boys soccer
Blue Ridge at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Show Low at St. Johns, 6
Snowflake at Holbrook, 6
Thursday, Oct. 8
Boys soccer
Holbrook at Show Low, 5
Girls soccer
Blue Ridge at Flagstaff Northland Prep, 4
Volleyball
Winslow at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Santa Rita at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Payson at Show Low, 6
Mogollon at St. Johns, 6:30
Holbrook at Snowflake, 6:30
Friday, Oct. 9
Boys soccer
Northland Prep at St. Johns, 4
Cross country
Winslow Dave Conatser Invitational, (Blue Ridge, Snowflake) 10 a.m.
Football
Coronado at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7
Mayer at Heber Mogollon, 7
Round Valley at Safford, 7
Pima at St. Johns, 7
Payson at Show Low, 7
Snowflake at Thatcher, 7
Girls soccer
Snowflake at Chino Valley, 1
Saturday, Oct. 10
Girls soccer
Round Valley at Holbrook, 12
St. Johns at Show Low, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Mayer at Mogollon, 3
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Boys soccer
Round Valley at Show Low, 6
Girls soccer
Show Low at Lakeside Blue Ridge 1:30
Snowflake at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Holbrook at St. Johns, 6
Volleyball
Show Low at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Ash Fork at Heber Mogollon, 6
San Miguel at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Snowflake at Payson, 6
Joseph City at St. Johns, 6:30
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Boys soccer
Holbrook at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 3:30
St. Johns at Snowflake, 6
Volleyball
Show Low at Winslow (DH), 4 and 6
Williams at Heber Mogollon, 6
Thursday, Oct. 15
Boys soccer
Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 3
Girls soccer
Camp Verde at Eagar Round Valley, 3:30
Sedona Red Rock at St. Johns, 5
Volleyball
Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Williams at Heber Mogollon, 6
Miami at Eagar Round Valley, 6
