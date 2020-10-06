Subject to change without notice. All times p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

DH - Doubleheader

Tuesday, Oct. 6

Girls soccer

St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 2

Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Holbrook at Snowflake, 6

Volleyball

Blue Ridge at Payson, 6

Santa Cruz at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Miami at St. Johns, 6

Show Low at Holbrook, 6

Snowflake at Winslow, 6

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Boys soccer

Blue Ridge at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Show Low at St. Johns, 6

Snowflake at Holbrook, 6

Thursday, Oct. 8

Boys soccer

Holbrook at Show Low, 5

Girls soccer

Blue Ridge at Flagstaff Northland Prep, 4

Volleyball

Winslow at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Santa Rita at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Payson at Show Low, 6

Mogollon at St. Johns, 6:30

Holbrook at Snowflake, 6:30

Friday, Oct. 9

Boys soccer

Northland Prep at St. Johns, 4

Cross country

Winslow Dave Conatser Invitational, (Blue Ridge, Snowflake) 10 a.m.

Football

Coronado at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7

Mayer at Heber Mogollon, 7

Round Valley at Safford, 7

Pima at St. Johns, 7

Payson at Show Low, 7

Snowflake at Thatcher, 7

Girls soccer

Snowflake at Chino Valley, 1

Saturday, Oct. 10

Girls soccer

Round Valley at Holbrook, 12

St. Johns at Show Low, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Mayer at Mogollon, 3

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Boys soccer

Round Valley at Show Low, 6

Girls soccer

Show Low at Lakeside Blue Ridge 1:30

Snowflake at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Holbrook at St. Johns, 6

Volleyball

Show Low at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Ash Fork at Heber Mogollon, 6

San Miguel at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Snowflake at Payson, 6

Joseph City at St. Johns, 6:30

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Boys soccer

Holbrook at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 3:30

St. Johns at Snowflake, 6

Volleyball

Show Low at Winslow (DH), 4 and 6

Williams at Heber Mogollon, 6

Thursday, Oct. 15

Boys soccer

Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 3

Girls soccer

Camp Verde at Eagar Round Valley, 3:30

Sedona Red Rock at St. Johns, 5

Volleyball

Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Williams at Heber Mogollon, 6

Miami at Eagar Round Valley, 6

