Subject to change without notice.
All times p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Boys soccer
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 6
Round Valley at Snowflake, 6
Thursday, Sept. 17
Girls soccer
Show Low at Camp Verde, 4
Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 6
Friday, Sept. 18
Boys soccer
Snowflake at St. Johns, 5
Saturday, Sept. 19
Boys soccer
Blue Ridge at Willcox 3
Girls soccer
Round Valley at Sedona Red Rock, 12
Payson at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 2
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Girls soccer
Northland Prep at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4
Sedona Red Rock at Show Low, 4
Chino Valley at St. Johns, 4:30
Payson at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Camp Verde at Snowflake, 6
Volleyball
Santa Rita at Eagar Round Valley, 6
St. Johns at Winslow, 6
Snowflake at Thatcher, 6
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Boys soccer
St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 2
Snowflake at Show Low, 6
Thursday, Sept. 24
Boys soccer
Chino Valley at Snowflake, 6
Girls soccer
St. Johns at Camp Verde, 4
Show Low at Flagstaff Northland Prep, 4
Volleyball
Round Valley at Tucson San Miguel, 6
Show Low at Gilbert Christian, 6
Northwest Christian at Snowflake, 5
Friday, Sept. 25
Boys soccer
Show Low at Chino Valley, 6
Saturday, Sept. 26
Boys soccer
Round Valley at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4
Girls soccer
Blue Ridge at Chino Valley, 6
Northland Prep at Snowflake, 6
Volleyball
Eastmark at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 12
Eastmark at Show Low, 4
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Girls soccer
Snowflake at St. Johns, 5
Show Low at Payson, 6
Volleyball
St. Johns at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Winslow at Show Low, 6
Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 6:30
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Boys soccer
St. Johns at Eagar Round Valley, 4
Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 6
Holbrook at Show Low, 6
Thursday, Oct. 1
Boys soccer
Chino Valley at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4
Show Low at Snowflake, 6
Girls soccer
St. Johns at Eagar Round Valley, 4
Chino Valley at Show Low, 6
Snowflake at Sedona Red Rock, 6
Volleyball
Blue Ridge at Holbrook, 6
St. Augustine at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Show Low at Snowflake, 6:30
Friday, Oct. 2
Football
Blue Ridge at Payson, 7
Mogollon at Glendale Desert Heights Prep Academy, 7
St. Johns at Eagar Round Valley, 7
Show Low at Gilbert Christian, 7
American Leadership-Gilbert North at Snowflake, 7
Saturday, Oct. 3
Boys soccer
Chino Valley at St. Johns, 1
Girls soccer
Camp Verde at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 1
Payson at Snowflake, 6
Volleyball
St. Johns at Show Low, 12
Mogollon at Joseph City, 3
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Girls soccer
St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 2
Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Holbrook at Snowflake, 6
Volleyball
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6
Santa Cruz at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Miami at St. Johns, 6
Show Low at Holbrook, 6
Snowflake at Winslow, 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.