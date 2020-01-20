Prep sports schedule
Subject to change without notice. All times p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Boys basketball
North Phoenix Prep at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 5
Mogollon at Mayer, 7
Alchesay at Many Farms, 7:30
Winslow at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30
Round Valley at Tuba City Greyhills, 7:30
St. Johns at Keams Canyon Hopi, 7:30
Show Low at Payson, 7:30
Holbrook at Snowflake, 7:30
Girls basketball
Mogollon at Mayer, 5:30
Alchesay at Many Farms, 6
Winslow at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Round Valley at Tuba City Greyhills, 6
St. Johns at Keams Canyon Hopi, 6
Show Low at Payson, 6
Holbrook at Snowflake, 6
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Wrestling
Heber Mogollon multi (Blue Ridge, Mogollon, Round Valley), 3
Snowflake multi (St. Johns, Snowflake), 3
Payson at Show Low, 3
Friday, Jan. 24
Boys basketball
Arete Prep at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 7
Mogollon at Joseph City, 7
Snowflake at Show Low (at Lakeside Blue Ridge HS), 7:30
Girls basketball
Arete Prep at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 5:30
Mogollon at Joseph City, 5:30
Snowflake at Show Low (at Lakeside Blue Ridge HS), 6
Friday-Saturday, Jan. 24-25
Wrestling
Payson Tim Van Horne Memorial Invitational (Show Low, Snowflake)
Saturday, Jan. 25
Boys basketball
Many Farms at Eagar Round Valley, 1:30
Blue Ridge at Pima, 7
Joseph City at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 7
Mogollon at Grand Canyon, 7
Greyhills at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7:30
Pinon at St. Johns, 7:30
Girls basketball
Many Farms at Eagar Round Valley, 12
Blue Ridge at Pima, 5:30
Joseph City at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 5:30
Mogollon at Grand Canyon, 5:30
Greyhills at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6
Pinon at St. Johns, 6
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Boys basketball
NFL Yet at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 7
Round Valley at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7:30
Blue Ridge at Payson, 7:30
Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 7:30
Show Low at Holbrook, 7:30
Snowflake at Winslow, 7:30
Girls basketball
NFL Yet at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 5:30
Round Valley at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6
Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 6
Show Low at Holbrook, 6
Snowflake at Winslow, 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.