Prep sports schedule

Subject to change without notice. All times p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Boys basketball

North Phoenix Prep at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 5

Mogollon at Mayer, 7

Alchesay at Many Farms, 7:30

Winslow at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30

Round Valley at Tuba City Greyhills, 7:30

St. Johns at Keams Canyon Hopi, 7:30

Show Low at Payson, 7:30

Holbrook at Snowflake, 7:30

Girls basketball

Mogollon at Mayer, 5:30

Alchesay at Many Farms, 6

Winslow at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Round Valley at Tuba City Greyhills, 6

St. Johns at Keams Canyon Hopi, 6

Show Low at Payson, 6

Holbrook at Snowflake, 6

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Wrestling

Heber Mogollon multi (Blue Ridge, Mogollon, Round Valley), 3

Snowflake multi (St. Johns, Snowflake), 3

Payson at Show Low, 3

Friday, Jan. 24

Boys basketball

Arete Prep at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 7

Mogollon at Joseph City, 7

Snowflake at Show Low (at Lakeside Blue Ridge HS), 7:30

Girls basketball

Arete Prep at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 5:30

Mogollon at Joseph City, 5:30

Snowflake at Show Low (at Lakeside Blue Ridge HS), 6

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 24-25

Wrestling

Payson Tim Van Horne Memorial Invitational (Show Low, Snowflake)

Saturday, Jan. 25

Boys basketball

Many Farms at Eagar Round Valley, 1:30

Blue Ridge at Pima, 7

Joseph City at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 7

Mogollon at Grand Canyon, 7

Greyhills at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7:30

Pinon at St. Johns, 7:30

Girls basketball

Many Farms at Eagar Round Valley, 12

Blue Ridge at Pima, 5:30

Joseph City at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 5:30

Mogollon at Grand Canyon, 5:30

Greyhills at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6

Pinon at St. Johns, 6

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Boys basketball

NFL Yet at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 7

Round Valley at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7:30

Blue Ridge at Payson, 7:30

Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 7:30

Show Low at Holbrook, 7:30

Snowflake at Winslow, 7:30

Girls basketball

NFL Yet at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 5:30

Round Valley at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6

Blue Ridge at Payson, 6

Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 6

Show Low at Holbrook, 6

Snowflake at Winslow, 6

