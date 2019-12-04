Prep sports schedule

Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 5-7

Boys basketball

Sedona Invitational (Snowflake)

Williams Route 66 Holiday Classic (Dishchii’Bikoh)

Girls basketball

Williams Route 66 Holiday Classic (Dishchii’Bikoh)

Friday, Dec. 6

Boys basketball

Arete Prep at Heber Mogollon, 7

Fountain Hills at Show Low (at Show Low Junior High), 7

Girls basketball

Arete Prep at Heber Mogollon, 5:30

Fountain Hills at Show Low (at Show Low Junior High), 5:30

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7

Girls basketball

Phoenix Alhambra Holiday Hoops Tournament (Blue Ridge, Snowflake)

Chandler Valley Christian/Phoenix Country Day Desert Classic (St. Johns)

Wrestling

Holbrook Pat Kenny Invitational (Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Round Valley)

Monday, Dec. 9

Boys basketball

Rancho Solano Prep at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Boys basketball

Florence at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7

Mogollon vs. St. Michael (at Gallup Catholic, N.M.), 7

Show Low at Chinle, 7

Safford at Snowflake, 7

Alchesay at Many Farms, 7:30

Greyhills at Eagar Round Valley, 7:30

Hopi at St. Johns, 7:30

Girls basketball

Florence at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 5:30

Mogollon vs. St. Michael (at Gallup Catholic, N.M.), 5:30

Show Low at Chinle, 5:30

Safford at Snowflake, 5:30

Alchesay at Many Farms, 6

Greyhills at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Hopi at St. Johns, 6

Wrestling

St. Johns at Morenci, 6:30

