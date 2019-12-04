Prep sports schedule
Subject to change without notice. All times p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 5-7
Boys basketball
Sedona Invitational (Snowflake)
Williams Route 66 Holiday Classic (Dishchii’Bikoh)
Girls basketball
Williams Route 66 Holiday Classic (Dishchii’Bikoh)
Friday, Dec. 6
Boys basketball
Arete Prep at Heber Mogollon, 7
Fountain Hills at Show Low (at Show Low Junior High), 7
Girls basketball
Arete Prep at Heber Mogollon, 5:30
Fountain Hills at Show Low (at Show Low Junior High), 5:30
Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7
Girls basketball
Phoenix Alhambra Holiday Hoops Tournament (Blue Ridge, Snowflake)
Chandler Valley Christian/Phoenix Country Day Desert Classic (St. Johns)
Wrestling
Holbrook Pat Kenny Invitational (Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Round Valley)
Monday, Dec. 9
Boys basketball
Rancho Solano Prep at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Boys basketball
Florence at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7
Mogollon vs. St. Michael (at Gallup Catholic, N.M.), 7
Show Low at Chinle, 7
Safford at Snowflake, 7
Alchesay at Many Farms, 7:30
Greyhills at Eagar Round Valley, 7:30
Hopi at St. Johns, 7:30
Girls basketball
Florence at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 5:30
Mogollon vs. St. Michael (at Gallup Catholic, N.M.), 5:30
Show Low at Chinle, 5:30
Safford at Snowflake, 5:30
Alchesay at Many Farms, 6
Greyhills at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Hopi at St. Johns, 6
Wrestling
St. Johns at Morenci, 6:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.