Subject to change without notice.
All times p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Boys basketball
1A Central section tournament at site TBD
1A East section tournament at Fort Thomas
Alchesay at Sanders Valley, 7:30
Blue Ridge at Show Low (at Heber Mogollon HS), 7:30
Round Valley at St. Johns, 7:30
Payson at Snowflake, 7:30
Girls basketball
1A East section tournament at Fort Thomas
Alchesay at Sanders Valley, 6
Blue Ridge at Show Low (at Heber Mogollon HS), 6
Round Valley at St. Johns, 6
Payson at Snowflake, 6
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Wrestling
Kingman Lee Williams multi (Snowflake), 3
Thursday, Feb. 6
Boys basketball
Show Low at St. Johns, 7:30
Girls basketball
1A Central section tournament at Mayer
Show Low at St. Johns, 6
Friday, Feb. 7
Boys basketball
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 7:30
Snowflake at Holbrook, 7:30
Girls basketball
Blue Ridge at Winslow, 6
Snowflake at Holbrook, 6
Saturday, Feb. 8
Boys basketball
Pinon at Eagar Round Valley, 1:30
Hopi at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7:30
St. Johns at Many Farms, 7:30
Payson at Show Low (at Blue Ridge HS), 7:30
Girls basketball
Pinon at Eagar Round Valley, 12
Hopi at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6
St. Johns at Many Farms, 6
Payson at Show Low (at Blue Ridge HS), 6
Wrestling
AIA Division 3, Sectional 4 tournament at Payson HS
AIA Division 4, Sectional 3 tournament at Heber Mogollon HS
AIA Division 4, Sectional 4 tournament at Winslow HS
Monday, Feb. 10
Boys basketball
Duncan at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 7
Holbrook at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30
Girls basketball
Duncan at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 5:30
Holbrook at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Boys basketball
2A North section tournament at St. Johns
Show Low at Snowflake, 7:30
Girls basketball
Show Low at Snowflake, 6
