Tuesday, Feb. 4

Boys basketball

1A Central section tournament at site TBD

1A East section tournament at Fort Thomas

Alchesay at Sanders Valley, 7:30

Blue Ridge at Show Low (at Heber Mogollon HS), 7:30

Round Valley at St. Johns, 7:30

Payson at Snowflake, 7:30

Girls basketball

1A East section tournament at Fort Thomas

Alchesay at Sanders Valley, 6

Blue Ridge at Show Low (at Heber Mogollon HS), 6

Round Valley at St. Johns, 6

Payson at Snowflake, 6

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Wrestling

Kingman Lee Williams multi (Snowflake), 3

Thursday, Feb. 6

Boys basketball

Show Low at St. Johns, 7:30

Girls basketball

1A Central section tournament at Mayer

Show Low at St. Johns, 6

Friday, Feb. 7

Boys basketball

Blue Ridge at Winslow, 7:30

Snowflake at Holbrook, 7:30

Girls basketball

Blue Ridge at Winslow, 6

Snowflake at Holbrook, 6

Saturday, Feb. 8

Boys basketball

Pinon at Eagar Round Valley, 1:30

Hopi at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7:30

St. Johns at Many Farms, 7:30

Payson at Show Low (at Blue Ridge HS), 7:30

Girls basketball

Pinon at Eagar Round Valley, 12

Hopi at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6

St. Johns at Many Farms, 6

Payson at Show Low (at Blue Ridge HS), 6

Wrestling

AIA Division 3, Sectional 4 tournament at Payson HS

AIA Division 4, Sectional 3 tournament at Heber Mogollon HS

AIA Division 4, Sectional 4 tournament at Winslow HS

Monday, Feb. 10

Boys basketball

Duncan at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 7

Holbrook at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30

Girls basketball

Duncan at (Cibecue) Dishchii’Bikoh, 5:30

Holbrook at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Boys basketball

2A North section tournament at St. Johns

Show Low at Snowflake, 7:30

Girls basketball

Show Low at Snowflake, 6

