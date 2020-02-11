Cougars sweep past Longhorns

Show Low’s Colton McGinnis takes flight for a scoop shot as Payson’s Will Lowell defends during the Cougars’ 46-45 win in Lakeside on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Longhorns led for most of the game, but Show Low outscored the visitors 12-6 in the final six minutes to secure the victory.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

All times p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Boys basketball

Show Low at Snowflake, 7:30

2A North section boys basketball tournament

At high seeds

Tuba City Greyhills at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7

Round Valley at Keams Canyon Hopi, 7

Many Farms at St. Johns, 7

Girls basketball

Show Low at Snowflake, 6

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Boys basketball

Thatcher at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7

Girls basketball

Thatcher at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 5:30

2A North section girls basketball tournament

First round at high seeds

Pinon at Whiteriver Alhesay, 7

Round Valley at Keams Canyon Hopi, 5:30

Tuba City Greyhills at St. Johns, 7at high seeds, 7

Thursday, Feb. 13

Boys basketball

Holbrook at Show Low (at Heber Mogollon HS), 7:30

Girls basketball

Holbrook at Show Low (at Heber Mogollon HS), 6

Friday, Feb. 14

Boys basketball

2A North Section Tournament at St. Johns

Payson at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30

Winslow at Snowflake, 7:30

Girls basketball

2A North Section Tournament at St. Johns

Payson at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Winslow at Snowflake, 6

Arizona Interscholastic Association Division 1A Play-in games at high seeds (1-16), all at 7 p.m.

Wrestling

AIA Division 3 state tournament at Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center (all day)

AIA Division 4 state tournament at Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center (all day)

Saturday, Feb. 15

Boys basketball

2A North Section Tournament at St. Johns

Arizona Interscholastic Association Division 1A Play-in games at high seeds (1-16), all at 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

2A North Section Tournament at St. Johns

Wrestling

AIA Division 3 state tournament at Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center (medal rounds at 4 p.m.)

AIA Division 4 state tournament at Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center (medal rounds at 4 p.m.)

