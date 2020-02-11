Subject to change without notice.
All times p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Boys basketball
Show Low at Snowflake, 7:30
2A North section boys basketball tournament
At high seeds
Tuba City Greyhills at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7
Round Valley at Keams Canyon Hopi, 7
Many Farms at St. Johns, 7
Girls basketball
Show Low at Snowflake, 6
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Boys basketball
Thatcher at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7
Girls basketball
Thatcher at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 5:30
2A North section girls basketball tournament
First round at high seeds
Pinon at Whiteriver Alhesay, 7
Round Valley at Keams Canyon Hopi, 5:30
Tuba City Greyhills at St. Johns, 7at high seeds, 7
Thursday, Feb. 13
Boys basketball
Holbrook at Show Low (at Heber Mogollon HS), 7:30
Girls basketball
Holbrook at Show Low (at Heber Mogollon HS), 6
Friday, Feb. 14
Boys basketball
2A North Section Tournament at St. Johns
Payson at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30
Winslow at Snowflake, 7:30
Girls basketball
2A North Section Tournament at St. Johns
Payson at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Winslow at Snowflake, 6
Arizona Interscholastic Association Division 1A Play-in games at high seeds (1-16), all at 7 p.m.
Wrestling
AIA Division 3 state tournament at Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center (all day)
AIA Division 4 state tournament at Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center (all day)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Boys basketball
2A North Section Tournament at St. Johns
Arizona Interscholastic Association Division 1A Play-in games at high seeds (1-16), all at 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
2A North Section Tournament at St. Johns
Wrestling
AIA Division 3 state tournament at Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center (medal rounds at 4 p.m.)
AIA Division 4 state tournament at Prescott Valley Findlay Toyota Center (medal rounds at 4 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.