Masked robbers

St. Johns defenders Liberty Raban (left) and Kinley Crosby (right) steal the ball from Show Low’s Alex Swanson during the late stages of Redskins’ 32-28 win on Tuesday, Jan. 19. The Cougars rallied in the second half, outscoring St. Johns 22-16 down the stretch, but the visitors prevailed in the closing seconds. It was the opener for basketball in the White Mountains in a season that was delayed by nearly two months, scrubbed at one time by the AIA and then reinstated, all because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

 Andy Staten/The Independent

Subject to change without notice.

All times MST and p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Schedule lists boys wrestling only.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Boys basketball

Northland Prep at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7

Snowflake at Show Low, 7:30

Girls basketball

Blue Ridge at Flagstaff Northland Prep, 5:30

Snowflake at Show Low, 6

Wrestling

Blue Ridge at Show Low, 5

Payson at Snowflake, 6:30

Thursday, Jan. 28

Boys basketball

Holbrook at Snowflake, 7:30

Girls basketball

Holbrook at Snowflake, 6

Wrestling

Skyline at Show Low, 4

Friday, Jan. 29

Boys basketball

Winslow at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30

Miami at Eagar Round Valley, 7:30

Morenci at St. Johns, 7:30

Payson at Show Low, 7:30

Girls basketball

Winslow at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Miami at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Morenci at St. Johns, 6

Payson at Show Low, 6

Wrestling

Poston Butte at Show Low, 2

San Tan Foothills at Snowflake, 6

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.