Subject to change without notice.
All times MST and p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Schedule lists boys wrestling only.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Boys basketball
Northland Prep at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7
Snowflake at Show Low, 7:30
Girls basketball
Blue Ridge at Flagstaff Northland Prep, 5:30
Snowflake at Show Low, 6
Wrestling
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 5
Payson at Snowflake, 6:30
Thursday, Jan. 28
Boys basketball
Holbrook at Snowflake, 7:30
Girls basketball
Holbrook at Snowflake, 6
Wrestling
Skyline at Show Low, 4
Friday, Jan. 29
Boys basketball
Winslow at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30
Miami at Eagar Round Valley, 7:30
Morenci at St. Johns, 7:30
Payson at Show Low, 7:30
Girls basketball
Winslow at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Miami at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Morenci at St. Johns, 6
Payson at Show Low, 6
Wrestling
Poston Butte at Show Low, 2
San Tan Foothills at Snowflake, 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.