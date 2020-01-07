Subject to change without notice.
All times p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Boys basketball
Sanders Valley at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7:30
Joseph City at Heber Mogollon, 7
St. Johns at Eagar Round Valley, 7:30
Pima at Show Low (at SL Jr. High), 7
Girls basketball
Sanders Valley at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6
Joseph City at Heber Mogollon, 5:30
St. Johns at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Pima at Show Low (at SL Jr. High), 5:30
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Boys basketball
Blue Ridge at Holbrook, 7:30
Mogollon at Ash Fork/Seligman, 5:30
Girls basketball
Blue Ridge at Holbrook, 6
Mogollon at Ash Fork/Seligman, 4
Wrestling
Payson multi (Mogollon), 2
Round Valley multi, 3
Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain multi (Snowflake), 3
Thursday, Jan. 9
Boys basketball
Snowflake at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7:30
Hopi at Eagar Round Valley, 7:30
Girls basketball
Snowflake at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6
Hopi at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Wrestling
Show Low at St. Johns, 6:30
Friday, Jan. 10
Boys basketball
Dishchii’Bikoh at Fort Thomas, 7
Grand Canyon at Heber Mogollon, 7
Alchesay at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30
St. Johns at Snowflake, 7:30
Girls basketball
Dishchii’Bikoh at Fort Thomas, 5:30
Grand Canyon at Heber Mogollon, 5:30
Alchesay at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
St. Johns at Snowflake, 6
Friday-Saturday, Jan. 10-11
Wrestling
Joseph City Invitational (Alchesay, Mogollon)
Saturday, Jan. 11
Boys basketball
Dishchii’Bikoh at St. Michael, 7
Alchesay at Keams Canyon Hopi, 7:30
Round Valley at Pinon, 7:30
Many Farms at St. Johns, 7:30
Girls basketball
Sabino at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 5:30
Dishchii’Bikoh at St. Michael, 5:30
Alchesay at Keams Canyon Hopi, 6
Round Valley at Pinon, 6
Many Farms at St. Johns, 6
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Boys basketball
Flagstaff Basis at Heber Mogollon, 7
Alchesay at Eagar Round Valley, 7:30
Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 7:30
St. Johns at Sanders Valley, 7:30
Show Low at Winslow, 7:30
Girls basketball
Alchesay at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 6
St. Johns at Sanders Valley, 6
Show Low at Winslow, 6
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Wrestling
Holbrook multi (St. Johns), 1
Amer. Leadership - Gilbert multi (Mogollon), 3
Snowflake multi (Blue Ridge, Snowflake), 3
Flagstaff Coconino multi (Show Low), 3
Thursday, Jan.16
Boys basketball
Pinon at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7:30
St. Johns at Tuba City Greyhills, 7:30
Snowflake at Payson, 7:30
Girls basketball
Pinon at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6
St. Johns at Tuba City Greyhills, 6
Snowflake at Payson, 6
