Prep sports schedule
Subject to change without notice. All times p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Girls soccer
Chino Valley at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 3
St. Johns at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Snowflake at Show Low, 6
Volleyball
Round Valley at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6
Show Low at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6:30
Sanders Valley at St. Johns, 6:30
Payson at Snowflake, 6:30
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Boys soccer
Round Valley at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 3
Snowflake at Flagstaff Basis (at NAU), 4
Thursday, Oct. 24
Boys soccer
Show Low at St. Johns, 7
Girls soccer
Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 3
Volleyball
St. Johns at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6
Mogollon at Joseph City, 6
Sanders Valley at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Winslow at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6:30
Payson at Show Low, 6:30
Holbrook at Snowflake, 6:30
Friday, Oct. 25
Football
AIA Division 1A first round games at high seeds, 6
Hopi at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7
Blue Ridge at Holbrook, 7
Round Valley at Thatcher, 7
Benson at St. Johns, 7
Snowflake at Show Low, 7
Saturday, Oct. 26
Volleyball
Hopi at Whiteriver Alchesay, 1
Pinon at Eagar Round Valley, 1
Mogollon at Grand Canyon, 2
Snowflake at Kayenta Monument Valley, 2
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Girls soccer
AIA Division 2A Conference play-in match at high seeds, 6
Volleyball
Alchesay at Sanders Valley, 6
Blue Ridge at Holbrook, 6:30
Round Valley at St. Johns, 6:30
Snowflake at Show Low, 6:30
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Boys soccer
AIA Division 2A first-round games at high seeds, 6
Thursday, Oct. 31
Volleyball
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6:30
Show Low at Holbrook, 6:30
Snowflake at Winslow, 6:30
Friday, Nov. 1
Boys soccer
AIA Division 2A semifinals at Gilbert Williams Field HS, 1 and 3
Football
AIA Division 1A quarterfinals at high seeds, 6
Alchesay at Teec Nos Pos Red Mesa, 7
Blue Ridge at Payson, 7
Pima at Eagar Round Valley, 7
Morenci at St. Johns, 7
Show Low at Holbrook, 7
Winslow at Snowflake, 7
Girls soccer
AIA Division 2A semifinals at Gilbert Williams Field HS, 5 and 7
