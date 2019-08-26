NOTE — Subect to change without notice. All times p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Football

Alchesay at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7

Dishchii’Bikoh at St. David, 7

Friday, Aug. 30

Football

Ray at Heber Mogollon, 7

St. Johns at Rock Point, 7

Mingus Union at Show Low, 7

Snowflake at Queen Creek Ben Franklin, 7

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Boys soccer

Round Valley at Flagstaff Northland Prep,* 4

Camp Verde at Snowflake, 6

Cross country

Keams Canyon Hopi Invitational (Alchesay), 3

Girls soccer

Page at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4

Chino Valley at Eagar Round Valley, 4

Camp Verde at Show Low, 6

Snowflake at St. Johns, 6

Volleyball

Globe at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6

Round Valley at Heber Mogollon, 6

St. Johns at Many Farms, 6

Show Low at Pima, 6

Snowflake at Safford, 6

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Boys soccer

Snowflake at Ash Fork/Seligman, 3

Blue Ridge at Holbrook, 5

Chino Valley at Show Low, 6

Payson at St. Johns, 6:30

Volleyball

Alchesay at Show Low, 6

Mogollon at Snowflake, 6:30

Thursday, Sept. 5

Girls soccer

Round Valley at Camp Verde, 6

Volleyball

Thatcher at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Hopi at St. Johns, 6:30

Florence at Snowflake, 6:30

Friday, Sept. 6

Football

St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7

Duncan at Dishchii’Bikoh, 7

Mogollon at Winkelman Hayden, 7

Santa Cruz at Eagar Round Valley, 7

Thatcher at Show Low, 7

Florence at Snowflake, 7

Volleyball

Mogollon at Winkelman Hayden, 5:30

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7

Girls soccer

Show Low Invitational

Saturday, Sept. 7

Boys soccer

Blue Ridge at Show Low, 6

Volleyball

Round Valley at Keams Canyon Hopi, 1

Blue Ridge at Phoenix Northwest Christian, 2

Ash Fork/Seligman at Heber Mogollon, 6

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Boys soccer

Rancho Solano Prep at Snowflake, 6

Girls soccer

Chino Valley at Snowflake, 4

Page at Eagar Round Valley, 5

Camp Verde at St .Johns, 5

Northland Prep at Show Low, 6

Volleyball

Alchesay at San Carlos, 5

Dishchii’Bikoh at Winkelman Hayden, 6

Mogollon at Flagstaff Basis, 6

Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 6

St. Johns at Holbrook, 6:30

Ganado at Snowflake, 6:30

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Boys soccer

St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4

Round Valley at Flagstaff Basis (at Northern Ariz. Univ.), 4

Snowflake at Holbrook, 5

Show Low at Payson, 6

Cross country

Payson Invitational (Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Show Low), 4

Volleyball

Snowflake at Chandler Valley Christian, 6

Thursday, Sept. 12

Girls soccer

Snowflake at Camp Verde, 4

Round Valley at Flagstaff Northland Prep,* 4

Blue Ridge at Payson, 6

Volleyball

Window Rock at Show Low, 5

Blue Ridge at Florence, 6

Duncan at Dishchii’Bikoh, 6

Greyhills at Eagar Round Valley, 6

St. Johns at Heber Mogollon, 6:30

Friday, Sept. 13

Football

Pima at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7

Blue Ridge at Florence, 7

Lincoln Prep at Dishchii’Bikoh, 7

Mogollon at Elfrida Valley Union, 7

Round Valley at Amer.Leadership-Gilbert North, 7

Globe at St. Johns, 7

Amer.Leadership-Ironwood at Show Low, 7

Snowflake at Page, 7

Girls soccer

Show Low at Chino Valley, 6

Volleyball

Fort Thomas at Dishchii’Bikoh, 5

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 13-14

Boys soccer

Show Low Invitational

Saturday, Sept. 14

Cross country

Fountain Hills Invitational (Snowflake), 7 a.m.

Volleyball

Pinon at St. Johns, 2

Monday, Sept. 16

Boys soccer

Rancho Solano Prep at St. Johns, 5

Volleyball

Blue Ridge at Ganado, 6

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Girls soccer

Northland Prep at St. Johns, 5

Page at Snowflake, 5

Blue Ridge at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Payson at Show Low, 6

Volleyball

Mayer at Heber Mogollon (DH), 4 and 6

Show Low at Tuba City, 5

Page at Snowflake, 5:30

Greyhills at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6

Dishchii’Bikoh at Kearny Ray, 6

Round Valley at Many Farms, 6

St. Johns at Pinon, 6

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Boys soccer

Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 6

Payson at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Flagstaff Basis at St. Johns, 6

Holbrook at Show Low, 6

Girls soccer

Snowflake at Holbrook, 5

Volleyball

Snowflake at Payson, 6:30

Thursday, Sept. 19

Boys soccer

Show Low at Camp Verde, 6

Football

Alchesay at Sanders Valley, 7

Volleyball

Hayden at Show Low, 6

Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 19-21

Girls soccer

Round Valley Thunder in the Dome tourney

Friday, Sept. 20

Boys soccer

Northland Prep at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4

Football

Blue Ridge at Tucson Sabino, 7

Dishchii’Bikoh at Phoenix NFL Yet, 7

Mogollon at Superior, 7

St. Johns at Pinon, 7

Show Low at Safford, 7

Pusch Ridge at Snowflake, 7

Volleyball

Fort Thomas at Dishchii’Bikoh, 5

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21

Volleyball

Payson Invitational

Snowflake Invitational

Saturday, Sept. 21

Boys soccer

Chino Valley at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Volleyball

Dishchii’Bikoh at St. Michael, 3

Monday, Sept. 23

Boys soccer

Round Valley at Holbrook, 5

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Cross country

Willcox Invitational at Coronado Vineyards (Alchesay), 3

Girls soccer

Holbrook at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4

St. Johns at Chino Valley, 4

Show Low at Page, 5

Payson at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Northland Prep at Snowflake, 6

Volleyball

Sanders Valley at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6

AZ College Prep at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Dishchii’Bikoh at Superior, 6

Joseph City at Heber Mogollon, 6

Holbrook at Show Low, 6:30

Snowflake at St. Johns, 6:30

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Boys soccer

Show Low at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4

Snowflake at Eagar Round Valley, 6

St. Johns at Payson, 6

Volleyball

Dishchii’Bikoh at Holbrook Indian, 6

Show Low at Queen Creek San Tan Foothills, 6

Thursday, Sept. 26

Volleyball

Mogollon at Ash Fork/Seligman, 5

Alchesay at Tuba City Greyhills, 6

Blue Ridge at Amer.Leadership-Gilbert North, 6

Friday, Sept. 27

Boys soccer

Blue Ridge at Flagstaff Northland Prep,* 4

Football

Alchesay at Many Farms, 7

Ganado at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7

PDSD at Dishchii’Bikoh, 7

Williams at Heber Mogollon, 7

Phoenix Christian at Eagar Round Valley, 7

Volleyball

Williams at Heber Mogollon, 5

Saturday, Sept. 28

Boys soccer

St. Johns at Eagar Round Valley, 10 a.m.

Girls soccer

St. Johns at Show Low, 6

Volleyball

Many Farms at Whiteriver Alchesay, 1

Grand Canyon at Heber Mogollon, 1

Round Valley at Morenci, 1

Monday, Sept. 30

Boys soccer

Round Valley at Payson, 4

Girls soccer

Holbrook at Snowflake, 6

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.