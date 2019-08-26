NOTE — Subect to change without notice. All times p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Football
Alchesay at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7
Dishchii’Bikoh at St. David, 7
Friday, Aug. 30
Football
Ray at Heber Mogollon, 7
St. Johns at Rock Point, 7
Mingus Union at Show Low, 7
Snowflake at Queen Creek Ben Franklin, 7
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Boys soccer
Round Valley at Flagstaff Northland Prep,* 4
Camp Verde at Snowflake, 6
Cross country
Keams Canyon Hopi Invitational (Alchesay), 3
Girls soccer
Page at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4
Chino Valley at Eagar Round Valley, 4
Camp Verde at Show Low, 6
Snowflake at St. Johns, 6
Volleyball
Globe at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6
Round Valley at Heber Mogollon, 6
St. Johns at Many Farms, 6
Show Low at Pima, 6
Snowflake at Safford, 6
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Boys soccer
Snowflake at Ash Fork/Seligman, 3
Blue Ridge at Holbrook, 5
Chino Valley at Show Low, 6
Payson at St. Johns, 6:30
Volleyball
Alchesay at Show Low, 6
Mogollon at Snowflake, 6:30
Thursday, Sept. 5
Girls soccer
Round Valley at Camp Verde, 6
Volleyball
Thatcher at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Hopi at St. Johns, 6:30
Florence at Snowflake, 6:30
Friday, Sept. 6
Football
St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7
Duncan at Dishchii’Bikoh, 7
Mogollon at Winkelman Hayden, 7
Santa Cruz at Eagar Round Valley, 7
Thatcher at Show Low, 7
Florence at Snowflake, 7
Volleyball
Mogollon at Winkelman Hayden, 5:30
Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7
Girls soccer
Show Low Invitational
Saturday, Sept. 7
Boys soccer
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 6
Volleyball
Round Valley at Keams Canyon Hopi, 1
Blue Ridge at Phoenix Northwest Christian, 2
Ash Fork/Seligman at Heber Mogollon, 6
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Boys soccer
Rancho Solano Prep at Snowflake, 6
Girls soccer
Chino Valley at Snowflake, 4
Page at Eagar Round Valley, 5
Camp Verde at St .Johns, 5
Northland Prep at Show Low, 6
Volleyball
Alchesay at San Carlos, 5
Dishchii’Bikoh at Winkelman Hayden, 6
Mogollon at Flagstaff Basis, 6
Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 6
St. Johns at Holbrook, 6:30
Ganado at Snowflake, 6:30
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Boys soccer
St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4
Round Valley at Flagstaff Basis (at Northern Ariz. Univ.), 4
Snowflake at Holbrook, 5
Show Low at Payson, 6
Cross country
Payson Invitational (Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Show Low), 4
Volleyball
Snowflake at Chandler Valley Christian, 6
Thursday, Sept. 12
Girls soccer
Snowflake at Camp Verde, 4
Round Valley at Flagstaff Northland Prep,* 4
Blue Ridge at Payson, 6
Volleyball
Window Rock at Show Low, 5
Blue Ridge at Florence, 6
Duncan at Dishchii’Bikoh, 6
Greyhills at Eagar Round Valley, 6
St. Johns at Heber Mogollon, 6:30
Friday, Sept. 13
Football
Pima at Whiteriver Alchesay, 7
Blue Ridge at Florence, 7
Lincoln Prep at Dishchii’Bikoh, 7
Mogollon at Elfrida Valley Union, 7
Round Valley at Amer.Leadership-Gilbert North, 7
Globe at St. Johns, 7
Amer.Leadership-Ironwood at Show Low, 7
Snowflake at Page, 7
Girls soccer
Show Low at Chino Valley, 6
Volleyball
Fort Thomas at Dishchii’Bikoh, 5
Friday-Saturday, Sept. 13-14
Boys soccer
Show Low Invitational
Saturday, Sept. 14
Cross country
Fountain Hills Invitational (Snowflake), 7 a.m.
Volleyball
Pinon at St. Johns, 2
Monday, Sept. 16
Boys soccer
Rancho Solano Prep at St. Johns, 5
Volleyball
Blue Ridge at Ganado, 6
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Girls soccer
Northland Prep at St. Johns, 5
Page at Snowflake, 5
Blue Ridge at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Payson at Show Low, 6
Volleyball
Mayer at Heber Mogollon (DH), 4 and 6
Show Low at Tuba City, 5
Page at Snowflake, 5:30
Greyhills at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6
Dishchii’Bikoh at Kearny Ray, 6
Round Valley at Many Farms, 6
St. Johns at Pinon, 6
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Boys soccer
Blue Ridge at Snowflake, 6
Payson at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Flagstaff Basis at St. Johns, 6
Holbrook at Show Low, 6
Girls soccer
Snowflake at Holbrook, 5
Volleyball
Snowflake at Payson, 6:30
Thursday, Sept. 19
Boys soccer
Show Low at Camp Verde, 6
Football
Alchesay at Sanders Valley, 7
Volleyball
Hayden at Show Low, 6
Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 19-21
Girls soccer
Round Valley Thunder in the Dome tourney
Friday, Sept. 20
Boys soccer
Northland Prep at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4
Football
Blue Ridge at Tucson Sabino, 7
Dishchii’Bikoh at Phoenix NFL Yet, 7
Mogollon at Superior, 7
St. Johns at Pinon, 7
Show Low at Safford, 7
Pusch Ridge at Snowflake, 7
Volleyball
Fort Thomas at Dishchii’Bikoh, 5
Friday-Saturday, Sept. 20-21
Volleyball
Payson Invitational
Snowflake Invitational
Saturday, Sept. 21
Boys soccer
Chino Valley at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Volleyball
Dishchii’Bikoh at St. Michael, 3
Monday, Sept. 23
Boys soccer
Round Valley at Holbrook, 5
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Cross country
Willcox Invitational at Coronado Vineyards (Alchesay), 3
Girls soccer
Holbrook at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4
St. Johns at Chino Valley, 4
Show Low at Page, 5
Payson at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Northland Prep at Snowflake, 6
Volleyball
Sanders Valley at Whiteriver Alchesay, 6
AZ College Prep at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Dishchii’Bikoh at Superior, 6
Joseph City at Heber Mogollon, 6
Holbrook at Show Low, 6:30
Snowflake at St. Johns, 6:30
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Boys soccer
Show Low at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4
Snowflake at Eagar Round Valley, 6
St. Johns at Payson, 6
Volleyball
Dishchii’Bikoh at Holbrook Indian, 6
Show Low at Queen Creek San Tan Foothills, 6
Thursday, Sept. 26
Volleyball
Mogollon at Ash Fork/Seligman, 5
Alchesay at Tuba City Greyhills, 6
Blue Ridge at Amer.Leadership-Gilbert North, 6
Friday, Sept. 27
Boys soccer
Blue Ridge at Flagstaff Northland Prep,* 4
Football
Alchesay at Many Farms, 7
Ganado at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7
PDSD at Dishchii’Bikoh, 7
Williams at Heber Mogollon, 7
Phoenix Christian at Eagar Round Valley, 7
Volleyball
Williams at Heber Mogollon, 5
Saturday, Sept. 28
Boys soccer
St. Johns at Eagar Round Valley, 10 a.m.
Girls soccer
St. Johns at Show Low, 6
Volleyball
Many Farms at Whiteriver Alchesay, 1
Grand Canyon at Heber Mogollon, 1
Round Valley at Morenci, 1
Monday, Sept. 30
Boys soccer
Round Valley at Payson, 4
Girls soccer
Holbrook at Snowflake, 6
