'Horns fend off 'Jackets in close one

Blue Ridge’s P.J. London dunks the ball as two Longhorns look on in Payson on Feb. 9. The Longhorns won the game 43-40 to move into fourth place in the 3A East.

 Keith Morris/Payson Roundup

Contains updates

Subject to change without notice.

All times MST and p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Schedule lists boys wrestling.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Wrestling

Mogollon at Eloy Santa Cruz, 5

Friday, Feb. 19

Boys basketball

Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30

Round Valley at St. Johns, 7:30

Winslow at Show Low, 7:30

Girls basketball

Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Round Valley at St. Johns, 6

Winslow at Show Low, 6

Wrestling

Snowflake at Thatcher, 4

Camp Verde at Eagar Round Valley, 5

St. Johns at Heber Mogollon, 5

Saturday, Feb. 20

Boys basketball

Duncan at St. Johns, 2:30

Eastmark at Show Low, 3

Safford at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4

Round Valley at Payson, 7

Girls basketball

Duncan at St. Johns, 1

Eastmark at Show Low,1:30

Safford at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 2:30

Round Valley at Payson, 5:30

Wrestling

Camp Verde at Heber Mogollon, 11 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 22

Boys basketball

St. Michael at Eagar Round Valley, 6

Girls basketball

St. Michael at Eagar Round Valley, 4:30

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Boys basketball

Joseph City at Heber Mogollon, 7

St. Johns at Miami, 7

Blue Ridge at Show Low, 7:30

Payson at Snowflake, 7:30

Girls basketball

Joseph City at Heber Mogollon, 5:30

St. Johns at Miami, 5:30

Blue Ridge at Show Low, 6

Payson at Snowflake, 6

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Boys basketball

Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 7

Girls basketball

Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 5:30

Wrestling

Snowflake at Holbrook, 5

Thursday, Feb. 25

Boys basketball

St. Michael at St. Johns, 6

Mogollon at Joseph City, 7

Girls basketball

St. Michael at St. Johns 4:30

Mogollon at Joseph City, 5:30

Wrestling

Snowflake at Flagstaff Coconino, 4

Friday, Feb. 26

Boys basketball

Mogollon at Fort Thomas, 6

Pima at Eagar Round Valley, 7

Payson at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30

Show Low at Holbrook, 7:30

Snowflake at Winslow, 7:30

Girls basketball

Mogollon at Fort Thomas, 4:30

Pima at Eagar Round Valley, 5:30

Payson at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Show Low at Holbrook, 6

Snowflake at Winslow, 6

Wrestling

Page at St. Johns, 3

Saturday, Feb. 27

Boys basketball

Thatcher at Snowflake, 5

Miami at Eagar Round Valley, 7:30

St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30

Girls basketball

Thatcher at Snowflake, 3:30

Miami at Eagar Round Valley, 6

St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6

Wrestling

Benson at Heber Mogollon, 12

Tuesday, March 2

Boys basketball

Mogollon at St. MIchael, 6

Blue Ridge at Morenci, 7

Payson at Show Low, 7:30

Snowflake at St. Johns, 7:30

Girls basketball

Mogollon at St. MIchael, 4:30

Blue Ridge at Morenci, 5:30

Payson at Show Low, 6

Snowflake at St. Johns, 6

Friday,March 5

Wrestling

Payson at Snowflake, 6:30

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.