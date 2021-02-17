Contains updates
Subject to change without notice.
All times MST and p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Schedule lists boys wrestling.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Wrestling
Mogollon at Eloy Santa Cruz, 5
Friday, Feb. 19
Boys basketball
Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30
Round Valley at St. Johns, 7:30
Winslow at Show Low, 7:30
Girls basketball
Snowflake at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Round Valley at St. Johns, 6
Winslow at Show Low, 6
Wrestling
Snowflake at Thatcher, 4
Camp Verde at Eagar Round Valley, 5
St. Johns at Heber Mogollon, 5
Saturday, Feb. 20
Boys basketball
Duncan at St. Johns, 2:30
Eastmark at Show Low, 3
Safford at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 4
Round Valley at Payson, 7
Girls basketball
Duncan at St. Johns, 1
Eastmark at Show Low,1:30
Safford at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 2:30
Round Valley at Payson, 5:30
Wrestling
Camp Verde at Heber Mogollon, 11 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 22
Boys basketball
St. Michael at Eagar Round Valley, 6
Girls basketball
St. Michael at Eagar Round Valley, 4:30
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Boys basketball
Joseph City at Heber Mogollon, 7
St. Johns at Miami, 7
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 7:30
Payson at Snowflake, 7:30
Girls basketball
Joseph City at Heber Mogollon, 5:30
St. Johns at Miami, 5:30
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 6
Payson at Snowflake, 6
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Boys basketball
Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 7
Girls basketball
Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 5:30
Wrestling
Snowflake at Holbrook, 5
Thursday, Feb. 25
Boys basketball
St. Michael at St. Johns, 6
Mogollon at Joseph City, 7
Girls basketball
St. Michael at St. Johns 4:30
Mogollon at Joseph City, 5:30
Wrestling
Snowflake at Flagstaff Coconino, 4
Friday, Feb. 26
Boys basketball
Mogollon at Fort Thomas, 6
Pima at Eagar Round Valley, 7
Payson at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30
Show Low at Holbrook, 7:30
Snowflake at Winslow, 7:30
Girls basketball
Mogollon at Fort Thomas, 4:30
Pima at Eagar Round Valley, 5:30
Payson at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Show Low at Holbrook, 6
Snowflake at Winslow, 6
Wrestling
Page at St. Johns, 3
Saturday, Feb. 27
Boys basketball
Thatcher at Snowflake, 5
Miami at Eagar Round Valley, 7:30
St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7:30
Girls basketball
Thatcher at Snowflake, 3:30
Miami at Eagar Round Valley, 6
St. Johns at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 6
Wrestling
Benson at Heber Mogollon, 12
Tuesday, March 2
Boys basketball
Mogollon at St. MIchael, 6
Blue Ridge at Morenci, 7
Payson at Show Low, 7:30
Snowflake at St. Johns, 7:30
Girls basketball
Mogollon at St. MIchael, 4:30
Blue Ridge at Morenci, 5:30
Payson at Show Low, 6
Snowflake at St. Johns, 6
Friday,March 5
Wrestling
Payson at Snowflake, 6:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.