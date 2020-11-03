Prep sports schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Girls soccer

Conference play-in matches

No. 6 Round Valley at No. 3 Chino Valey, 5

No. 5 Snowflake at No. 3 Show Low, 5

Volleyball

Seligman at Heber Mogollon, 4:30

Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 6

St. Johns at Joseph City, 7

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Boys soccer

State tournament first round

No. 8 Bisbee at No. 1 Chino Valley, 5

No. 5 Camp Verde at No. 4 Snowflake, 5

No. 6 Sedona Red Rock at No. 3 Show Low, 5

No. 7 Payson at No. 2 Lakeside Blue Ridge, 5

Thursday, Nov. 5

Cross Country

Arizona Interscholastic Association Division 3 North Sectionals at Phoenix Rose Mofford Sports Complex, 3:30

Volleyball

Mogollon at Ash Fork, 6

Round Valley at Miami, 6

Thatcher at Snowflake, 6:30

Friday, Nov. 6

Boys soccer

State tournament semifinals at Scottsdale Coronado High

Blue Ridge-Payson winner vs. Show Low-Sedona Red Rock winner, 5

Chino Valley-Bisbee winner vs. Snowflake-Camp Verde winner, 7 p.m.

Football

Blue Ridge at Show Low, 7

Joseph City at Mogollon, 7

Coronado at Eagar Round Valley, 7

Arete Prep at St. Johns, 7

Winslow at Snowflake, 7

Girls soccer

State tournament semifinals at Scottsdale Coronado High

No. 2 vs. No. 3 seeds, 1 p.m.

No. 1 vs. No. 4 seeds, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Joseph City at Heber Mogollon, 5

Saturday, Nov. 7

Boys soccer

State championship at Scottsdale Coronado HS, 6

Girls soccer

State championship at Scottsdale Coronado HS, 4

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Volleyball

Division 3A Conference play-in matches at high seeds, TBD

Division 2A Conference play-in matches at high seeds, TBD

Thursday, Nov. 12

Cross Country

Arizona Interscholastic Association Division 3 State Championships at Gilbert Cross Roads Park, 1:25

Friday, Nov. 13

Football

AIA Division 1A Football Championships (eight teams), first round at high seeds, 7

Round Valley at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7

San Tan Charter at St. Johns, 7

Show Low at Winslow, 7

Snowflake at Payson, 7

Volleyball

Division 1A first round and quarterfinals, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 14

Volleyball

Division 3A first round and quarterfinals, TBD

Division 2A first round and quarterfinals, TBD

Division 1A semifinals and finals, TBD

Friday, Nov. 20

Football

AIA Division 1A Football Championships, semifinal at site to be determined, 7

AIA Division 2A Football Conference Play-in Games at high seeds, 7

AIA Division 3A Football Conference Play-in Games at high seeds, 7

 

