Prep sports schedule
Subject to change without notice.
All times varsity and p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
DH - Doubleheader
TBD - To be determined
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Girls soccer
Conference play-in matches
No. 6 Round Valley at No. 3 Chino Valey, 5
No. 5 Snowflake at No. 3 Show Low, 5
Volleyball
Seligman at Heber Mogollon, 4:30
Show Low at Eagar Round Valley, 6
St. Johns at Joseph City, 7
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Boys soccer
State tournament first round
No. 8 Bisbee at No. 1 Chino Valley, 5
No. 5 Camp Verde at No. 4 Snowflake, 5
No. 6 Sedona Red Rock at No. 3 Show Low, 5
No. 7 Payson at No. 2 Lakeside Blue Ridge, 5
Thursday, Nov. 5
Cross Country
Arizona Interscholastic Association Division 3 North Sectionals at Phoenix Rose Mofford Sports Complex, 3:30
Volleyball
Mogollon at Ash Fork, 6
Round Valley at Miami, 6
Thatcher at Snowflake, 6:30
Friday, Nov. 6
Boys soccer
State tournament semifinals at Scottsdale Coronado High
Blue Ridge-Payson winner vs. Show Low-Sedona Red Rock winner, 5
Chino Valley-Bisbee winner vs. Snowflake-Camp Verde winner, 7 p.m.
Football
Blue Ridge at Show Low, 7
Joseph City at Mogollon, 7
Coronado at Eagar Round Valley, 7
Arete Prep at St. Johns, 7
Winslow at Snowflake, 7
Girls soccer
State tournament semifinals at Scottsdale Coronado High
No. 2 vs. No. 3 seeds, 1 p.m.
No. 1 vs. No. 4 seeds, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Joseph City at Heber Mogollon, 5
Saturday, Nov. 7
Boys soccer
State championship at Scottsdale Coronado HS, 6
Girls soccer
State championship at Scottsdale Coronado HS, 4
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Volleyball
Division 3A Conference play-in matches at high seeds, TBD
Division 2A Conference play-in matches at high seeds, TBD
Thursday, Nov. 12
Cross Country
Arizona Interscholastic Association Division 3 State Championships at Gilbert Cross Roads Park, 1:25
Friday, Nov. 13
Football
AIA Division 1A Football Championships (eight teams), first round at high seeds, 7
Round Valley at Lakeside Blue Ridge, 7
San Tan Charter at St. Johns, 7
Show Low at Winslow, 7
Snowflake at Payson, 7
Volleyball
Division 1A first round and quarterfinals, TBD
Saturday, Nov. 14
Volleyball
Division 3A first round and quarterfinals, TBD
Division 2A first round and quarterfinals, TBD
Division 1A semifinals and finals, TBD
Friday, Nov. 20
Football
AIA Division 1A Football Championships, semifinal at site to be determined, 7
AIA Division 2A Football Conference Play-in Games at high seeds, 7
AIA Division 3A Football Conference Play-in Games at high seeds, 7
