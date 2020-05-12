While America begins to get back to work following a societal slowdown induced by the COVID-19 outbreak, most rodeos in both the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association are still a no-go over the next few weeks.
The next planned event on the PRCA schedule is in Arizona — the Cave Creek Rodeo Days on May 22-24 and the Cave Creek Legacy Steer Roping on May 23. Those events are just two of four events in a month where all other rodeos were canceled or postponed until later in the year .
Almost half of June’s PRCA events are still planned, including the Flagstaff Pro Rodeo on June 25-27, and Prescott’s World’s Oldest Rodeo on June 29-July 5 — both dates are as originally scheduled.
More than half of June’s PRCA rodeos have been canceled, including the Clovis Pioneer Days and Silver City’s Wild, Wild West Pro Rodeo in New Mexico and the San Juan Stampede in Monticello, Utah.
Kingman’s Andy Devine PRCA Rodeo, originally set for June 5-6, has been rescheduled for Sept. 25-26.The Canyonlands PRCA Rodeo in Moab, Utah was set to go on June 5-7, but that event has been rescheduled for Sept. 2-4. Originally set for June 11-13, the Ute Mountain Roundup in Cortez, Colo. is reset for Aug. 20-22. The Rodeo de Santa Fe (N.M.), originally scheduled for June 24-27, has been postponed until a date yet to be determined.
Several rodeos on the GCPRA circuit have also been canceled, including the Copper Spur Round-Up in Bagdad in early June. The next events on that schedule are Camp Verde’s Spring Round-up on June 12-13 and Show Low’s Deuces Wild Rodeo on July 2-3.
