Many events on the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association schedule have been either canceled, postponed or rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Like most sporting events, there have been no PRCA rodeo events over the past week-and-a-half.
It is the same in the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association. The 44th Colorado River Round Up, scheduled for April 3-4 in Needles, Calif., has been canceled.
The Pima County Fair and Rodeo, scheduled for April 25-26, has also been canceled.
There is no word yet on the Camp Verde Spring Round-Up, scheduled for April 10-11.
Folowing are results of one of the more recent PRCA rodeos in Arizona:
Roots N Boots Queen Creek
Pro Rodeo
Queen Creek, Ariz., March 13-15
All-around cowboy: Curtis Cassidy, $959, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback riding: 1. Kyle Charley, 85.5 points on Salt River Rodeo’s Grit Your Teeth, $666; 2. Bronc Marriott, 80, $499; 3. Earl Tsosie Jr., 79.5, $333; 4. Rio Lee, 78, $166.
Steer wrestling: 1. Curtis Cassidy, 4.5 seconds, $959; 2. Dean McIntyre, 4.6, $719; 3. McLane Arballo, 4.7, $479; 4. Newt Novich, 5.1, $240.
Team roping: 1. (tie) Derrick Begay/Ty Romo and Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, 4.6 seconds, $1,401 each; 3. Dawson Lackey/Victor Aros, 5.4, $1,005; 4. Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, 5.5, $740; 5. Tyler Montano/Justin Rockhill, 5.9, $476; 6. Corey Whinnery/Cody Hill, 6.4, $264.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Taos Muncy, 85 points on Salt River Rodeo’s Black Widow, $816; 2. Quintin McWhorter, 81.5, $612; 3. Leon Fountain, 80.5, $408; 4. Jace Blackwell, 77, $204.
Tie-down roping: 1. Kyle Lucas, 8.4 seconds, $1,147; 2. Luke Jeffries, 8.8, $860; 3. John P Etcheverry, 8.9, $573; 4. Dean Holyan, 9.0, $287.
Barrel racing: 1. Haley Wolfe, 16.47 seconds, $1,235; 2. Laura Carmen, 16.56, $1,058; 3. Lori Todd, 16.68, $882; 4. Tara Seaton, 16.71, $764; 5. Sharon Harrell, 16.74, $588; 6. April Gomez, 16.76, $470; 7. (tie) Shelby Bates and Lacy Wilson, 16.77, $294 each; 9. Marcia Fuller, 16.80, $176; 10. Kim Macrae, 16.81, $118.
Bull riding: 1. Tyler Bingham, 92 points on Salt River Rodeo’s Pistol Whip, $1,611; 2. (tie) Scottie Knapp and Parker McCown, 86, $1,050 each; 4. Colby Demo, 85, $586; 5. Riker Carter, 84.5, $342; 6. Wesley Pablo, 80, $244.
Total payoff: $33,055. Stock contractor: Salt River Rodeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.