PAYSON — The most unpredictable season in ProRodeo history has about five weeks left in the year-long race to qualify for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo or Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping with a Top 15 spot in the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association’s RAM World Standings.
From Aug. 17-23, ProRodeo athletes competed at 14 competitions worth a collective $701,662, helping 31 cowboys improve their positions within the Top 15 of their respective events.
Cowboys know it’s easier to maintain a position at the top than it is to play catch-up when trying to qualify for the NFR. Every dollar counts in the race for a gold buckle, and it’s not unheard of for world titles to be determined by an extremely thin margin.
Nobody knows this better than team roping header Erich Rogers of Round Rock, who jumped five spots in the world standings. He is on pace to qualify for his 10th career Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Rogers, 34, who has closed in on $1.5 million in career earnings, advanced from 13th to eighth in team roping heading thanks to combining with Paden Bray, 22, of Granbury, Texas, to win the Guymon (Okla.) rodeo in 9.9 seconds on two head, earning $6,348. The duo also won the Eastern Montana Fair Rodeo in Miles City with a 4.5-second run that earned them $1,224.
Bray moved up four spots, from 13th to ninth in team roping heeling.
The duo finished out of the money at Payson’s World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo on Aug. 21-22.
The roping team of Cody Snow (Los Olivos, Calif.) and Brazilian Junior Nogiera are fifth and eighth, respectively in the header and heeler world standings going into this past weekend. The team had a 4.3-second run at Payson to take first place and win $1,924 each. Snow has won more than $60,000 this year and he is about $23K behind leader Luke Brown of Rock Hill, S.C.
Rogers has earned more than $46,600 this year.
Snowflake native Matt Sherwood, Arizona’s other top header, paired with heeler Trey Yates to finish fourth at Payson, winning $1,171 each. Sherwood stands 15th in the world header standings with nearly $40,600 in season winnings.
The top 15 in each of the PRCA rodeo events will move on to the Wrangler NFR, which closes out the season in Las Vegas, Nev. in December.
NOTE — PRCA Media Coordinator Matt Naber contributed to this article.
Annual World s Oldest
Continuous Rodeo
Payson, Aug. 21-22
All-around cowboy: Michael Bates Jr., $1,770, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Shane O’Connell, 87 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Pass The Hat, $1,467; 2. Wyatt Bloom, 85.5, $1,112; 3. Taylor Broussard, 84.5, $800; 4. Jamie Howlett, 84, $534; 5. Wyatt Denny, 82, $311; 6. Wyatt Hancock, 81, $222.
Steer wrestling: 1. Kodie Jang, 4.2 seconds, $1,731; 2. (tie) Trevor Duhon and Michael Bates Jr., 4.3, $1,283 each; 4. Trey Robertson, 4.4, $836; 5. Tim Robertson, 4.5, $537; 6. (tie) Jace Bleil and Matt Reeves, 4.6, $149 each.
Team roping: 1. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 4.3 seconds, $1,924 each; 2. (tie) Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett and Reno Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 5.2, $1,548 each; 4. Matt Sherwood/Trey Yates, 5.4, $1,171; 5. Nate Singletary/Tom Bill Johnson, 5.5, $920; 6. Kal Fuller/Reagan Ward, 5.6, $669; 7. Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller, 7.2, $418; 8. Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, 9.4, $167.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Lane Wimberly, 84 points on Salt River Rodeo’s Dakota Express, $1,598; 2. Joaquin Real, 80.5, $1,210; 3. Landon Mecham, 75.5, $871; 4. (tie) Kai Rockhill and Taos Muncy, 71, $460 each; 6. Reed Neely, 62, $242.
Tie-down roping: 1. Weston Crane, 10.3 seconds, $1,567; 2. Tristan Mahoney, 10.7, $1,297; 3. Colt Papy, 11.8, $1,027; 4. Ty Pablo, 14.4, $757; 5. Michael Bates Jr., 15.2, $486; 6. Rooster Yazzie, 16.7, $270.
Barrel racing: 1. Shannon McReynolds, 17.57 seconds, $1,384; 2. Brittney Barnett, 17.59, $1,186; 3. Tarryn Lee, 17.93, $988; 4. (tie) Allison Resor and Lori Todd, 18.00, $758 each; 6. Shelby McCamey, 18.17, $527; 7. Cassie DeWitt, 18.22, $395; 8. (tie) Barbara Johnson and Haley Wolfe, 18.24, $231 each; 10. (tie) Nancy Velazquez and Juli Miller, 18.25, $66 each.
- Bull riding: 1. Dylan McGuire, 88.5 points on Salt River Rodeo’s Cowboy Cadillac, $2,077; 2. Lane Granger, 86, $1,615; 3. Tyler Bingham, 85, $1,211; 4. Clay Wagner, 77, $865; no other qualified rides. (all totals include ground money).
Total payoff: $53,246. Stock contractor: Salt River Rodeo. Sub-contractor: Championship Pro Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Eva Chadwick. Officials: Paul Chadwick and Curtis Jessee. Timers: Mary Borgen and Nancy Dorenkamp. Announcer: Reed Flake. Specialty act: Donnie Landis. Bullfighters: Clifford Maxwell and Luke Kraut. Clown/barrelman: Donnie Landis. Flankmen: Jerry Dorenkamp and Kaylee Billingsley. Chute bosses: Kaylee Billingsley and Jerry Dorenkamp. Pickup men: Cody Resor and Tanner Resor. Photographer: Brooks Benjamin. Music director: Melissa Frye.
Northeastern Arizona contestants/workers in bold.
