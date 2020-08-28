ST. JOHNS — Former professional players David Jones, founder of Positive Image Sports, Oliver Miller and Jeff Malone visited St. Johns High School on Aug. 15 to instruct young players in a “social distance basketball clinic.”
Jones, a former player for the Seattle Supersonics, founded Positive Image Sports in 1999 with the idea of collaborating businesses, churches and non-profit agencies with former and current professional athletes. He includes his spiritual background into youth programs in an effort to support community youth while teaching them a more productive way of living while pursuing their dreams.
Oliver Miller, 50, a talented 6-foot-9 center, is well below his NBA playing weight of more than 300 pounds. He came to St. Johns looking ready to play.
He led Arkansas to the NCAA Final Four as a sophomore and he led the nation in field goal percentage during his junior year in 1991, when the Razorbacks switched from the old Southwest Conference to join the Southeastern Conference . Miller shot nearly 64% from the field over his four years in Fayetteville and is ninth all time in career scoring for the Razorbacks.
He was drafted by the Phoenix Suns as the 22nd overall pick in 1992 and he played for six NBA teams over an eight-year career., including three for the Suns.
Jeff Malone, 59, a 6-4 shooting guard, was a two-time NBA All-Star (in 1986 and ’87. He played collegiately at Mississippi State (1979-1983), was selected SEC Player of the Year in ’83, and is the Bulldogs all-time career scoring leader.
Malone was the 10th overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft by the Washington Bullets. After seven years as a Bullet, Malone was traded to Utah in 1990 for four seasons with the Jazz. He was second in the league in free-throw shooting (to Indiana’s Reggie Miller) his first year at Utah. Complementing Hall of Famers John Stockton and Karl Malone (no relation), Jeff Malone averaged 20.2 points a game and helped lead the Jazz to the Western Conference Finals, the franchise’s best-ever playoff performance at the time.
Malone later played two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers and closed his pro career with one season for the Miami Heat in 1996. He averaged 19.0 points per game over his entire NBA career.
Also instructing at the clinic was former Missouri and NAU player and NAU assistant coach Carson Stoltz, along with St. Johns coaches.
There were five sessions during the day for junior high players and boys and girls on the St. Johns High varsity and junior varsity teams. Each session was limited to 16 athletes.
Each participant received a ball, a hydration bottle, and a Phoenix Suns/Mercury backpack filled with goodies.
was the photo a joke?....posting photos of people (mostly kids and teachers) acting IRRESPONSIBLY sure seems like it...if nothing else it's in poor taste at a bad time
