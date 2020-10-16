St. Johns head coach Mike Morgan may not have to wait much longer to win and surpass the late Blue Ridge legend Paul Moro to become the state’s all-time winningest football coach.
His Redskins travel to Holbrook tonight for the 2A Salt region opener and if they win, Morgan will become the first to win 337 football games in his career.
The ’Skins are also looking for their first win of the season. St. Johns was idle last week after its scheduled opponent, Pima, had to cancel because of positive COVID-19 tests. Round Valley defeated St. Johns 38-12 in the season opener on Oct. 2.
Holbrook is also 0-1 on the season. The Roadrunners lost 52-36 at Camp Verde last Friday.
Kickoff for tonight’s contest is set for 7 p.m.
