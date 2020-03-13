With top-ranked Alchesay dominating the 2A North all season, the St. Johns boys emerged as the best of the rest in the section, taking second with an 11-3 record.
The Redskins finished their season in February with seven wins and two losses.
The Redskins took third at the 2A North sectional tournament on Feb. 15 and entered the state playoffs as the No. 12 team.
The Redskins defeated Keams Canyon Hopi in the third-place game. Senior Graham Nielsen led St. Johns with 22 points. Preston Williams scored 11 points and Brady Overson and Nick Patterson scored 10 apiece. Overson led the team with 15 rebounds; Nielsen had 10. Wilson had five steals to lead the Redskins.
St. Johns played host to No. 21 Phoenix Christian in a Conference Play-in Game on Feb. 19. The Redskins won 61-44 to earn a berth in the state tournament.
St. Johns, the No. 11 team in the AIA Division 2A State Championships, met No. 6 Pima in the first round at Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain High on Feb. 21. The Roughriders ended the Redskins’ season with a 63-41 win.
St. Johns finishes the season with 22 wins and seven losses.
