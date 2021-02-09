The Round Valley High School girls varsity basketball squad has won four games in a row since a season-opening loss at 3A Snowflake on Jan. 21.
Last week the Lady Elks defeated St. Johns in a big 2A East contest on Tuesday, then went on the road to 3A Show Low and came away with a 40-38 win.
The Round Valley girls were also 2-0 the previous week, with a win at Morenci and a non-conference home win against Mogollon on Jan. 30.
Tonight, the Lady Elks travel to Pima in a game featuring the top two teams in the East region.Both teams are 2-0 in region play. The Roughriders are 7-0 overall.
Mogollon plays host to St. Johns in a non-conference game tonight in Heber. The Mustangs host St. Michael in the 1A North East opener for each team on Wednesday.
Tonight is also a big night in 3A girls basketball, as Snowflake plays host to Winslow. The Lobos are 4-0 in the 3A East while the Bulldogs are 2-0.
Lady Elks win four straight
Round Valley 40, Show Low 38
The Lady Elks surged ahead in the closing minutes in a back-and-forth game that was tied at the end of each of the first three quarters on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Emma Young led Round Valley with 14 points, including 10 in the second half as the Elks came away with a 40-38 non-conference win.
The game was tied at 33 with about two-and-a-half minutes left when Karli Haws made the first of her two clutch baskets in the closing minutes.
Turnovers hurt the Cougars’ effort to match the scoring.
The Elks also used a six-of-eight effort at the free-throw in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Nicole Roten led Show Low in scoring with 11 points – Alex Swanson and Mikenzie Kulish each scored eight.
Round Valley 28, St. Johns 25
Karli Haws led the Elks with 10 points and Ada Mortensen came off the bench to score nine as Round Valley held on for a win against St. Johns on Feb. 2.
The Lady Elks led 19-9 at the half but the Redskins got back in it with a 10-2 run in the third quarter.
Aubry Wilson led St. Johns with nine points.
Round Valley 55, Mogollon 28
EAGAR — The Round Valley opened the game with a 19-3 run and cruised to a 55-28 non-conference victory against visiting Mogollon on Jan. 30.
All 12 Lady Elks scored in the win, with Karli Haws’ 13 points leading the team. Kyli Haws added 11 points.
Tylinn McLaws led the Mustangs with seven points.
Round Valley 61, Morenci 42
The visiting Lady Elks used second- and third-quarter rallies to outscore the Wildcats 30-17 on the way to a 61-42 win on Jan. 27.
Ada Mortensen, who went four-of-four at the free-throw line to lead a 13-of-17 team effort, came off the bench to lead four Lady Elks in double figures with 16 points.
Emma Young scored 14 and Shiloh McCall added 11.
