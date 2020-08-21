TUCSON — Middle distance runner Reichen Cooke of Show Low has formed many bonds in his life.
The recent Show Low High graduate not only has close ties with his family and teammates, but also with the structural materials in his chosen trade.
This week, Cooke began classes at Pima Community College, where he will be earning a certificate in welding, and he soon hopes to be running cross country and track at the school.
Cooke was to be one of the top Division 3 runners in the spring, but the coronavirus pandemic ended his final high school track and field season abruptly.
“The shortened track season was a real bummer and extra short for me,” Cooke said. “I was only able to compete in one meet because I tore a muscle in my quad. I competed in the first relay meet in Chandler but had to miss the meets at Round Valley and Safford then the season was over and it came quickly, no warning at all.”
With team practices on hold through August, junior college athletes and coaches are waiting for the National Junior College Athletic Association to OK the return to practice.
Cooke said Pima cross country coach Mark Bennett and track coach Chad Harrison believe their teams have lots of potential.
“Both coaches are young and excited for the season to begin,” Cooke said. “Coach Bennett was a Division I cross country runner. Cross country team practices have been postponed through August but the coaches have said it’s a ‘trust thing,’ and expect the runners to be getting in shape on their own and being in midseason form by the time the NJCAA gives the OK to practice as a team.
Cooke looked very promising in his only high school track and field meet of the spring season. As a team, the Show Low boys finished fifth among 25 schools in the team standings at the Third Annual Rotary Meet at Chandler Hamilton High on Feb. 29.
Show Low’s 4x800 meter relay team, composed of Beau Williams, Cooke, Layne Perkins and Jacob Webb, was second with a time of nine minutes and 28-hundredths of a second. The same foursome, in the order of Williams, Cooke, Perkins and Webb, ran the 4x400 relay and took third with a time of 3:42.08 seconds. In the 1200-400-800-1600 distance medley relay, the Cougar four, in the order of Cooke, Webb, Williams and Perkins took fifth with a 12:01.91.
“The one track meet I competed in was fun and I felt like I ran fast and did well,” Cooke said. “We were competing against (larger) Division 4 and D5 schools and I was able to be competitive and place. The Show Low team placed fifth at that meet and I earned two medals.
“The events I competed in were the distance medley, and the 4x400 relay and 4 x 800 relay. My teammates were terrific and good friends. Beau Williams was my cross country and track teammate so our competitive nature kept us running hard and pushing each other. I am an encourager, so on the team I always did my best to keep everyone motivated and in good spirits. Beau and I were co-captains for the cross country team,” Cooke said.
The Cougars’ 4x800 team was hoping to give one of the D3 favorites at the state meet, 3A East rival Snowflake, some heated competition in the event before the season was suspended. The Lobos ranked first in the state with a time of 8:21.88 at Queen Creek’s Saunders Montague Desert Classic on March 6.
After the injury to his quadricep, Cooke envisioned a prompt return to the sport.
“I was motivated to keep training on my own for a couple months but then realized track would never start again this season,” he said. “It was a big disappointment when Coach Daniels gave us times to turn in our uniforms.
“The best memories of my high school career was getting our cross country team to qualify for the state meet, which was the first time this happened in several years,” Cooke said. “Knowing that I had the opportunity to break a couple of the school records in track this season would have been a highlight. Being part of a team and making lasting friendships are great memories for me.
“The most satisfying accomplishment was making state three years in a row in track and my senior year for cross country. I totally believe our 4x800 relay team would have medaled at state in 2020. I had a foot injury my junior year at the time of the state qualifying cross country meet at Holbrook so didn’t qualify, but had run the qualifying time at the two meets previous to the state qualifier,” he said.
Cooke will have to do more running at Pima to compete with the distance runners in cross country.
“At Pima College, I am starting with a clean slate and lots of motivation since I didn’t get to finish my senior year track season, knowing it would have been great and memorable. My goal is to increase my running time by five minutes a mile and to be in midseason shape by the end of August,” Cooke said.
He already has a solid foundation in his academic pursuits.
“I was awarded the Arizona Interscholastic Association Scholarship for Sportsmanship as well as the Arizona School Counselors Scholarship, Show Low Youth Foundation and the Navopache Electric Co-op Scholarship,” he said. “I completed the first year of the Welding program at Northland Pioneer College through the NAViT program and will complete the welding certification at Pima Community College, as well as earn an Associates Degree.”
Although Cooke has spent most of his life in Show Low, he has lots of family members in the Tucson area.
“My aunt and her son own and operate APE propane business in Tucson and I plan to stay with them while attending PCC,” Cooke said.
“Troy Cooke, my uncle and basketball coach at Show low High, his wife and a cousin, all graduated from the University of Arizona. Another cousin is currently a sophomore at the U of A and my parents grew up (in Bowie) in southeast Arizona.
“My parents are very proud that I was recruited to run at PCC for both cross country country and track,” he said. “They were disappointed that I didn’t get to finish the track season so are glad I am able to continue running. They are happy that one of my goals is to finish the Welding certification program, which I am able to do at Pima.”
