March 20, 2020 — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recently announced that all statewide schools will be closed through Friday, April 10. With this directive, the AIA and its Executive Board must abide by this decision and require that all AIA member schools not partake in interscholastic competition until further notified.
The spring sports championships are still not cancelled at this point. However, discussions for the administration of any postseason tournaments will not take place until after schools are back in session.
The AIA will continue to monitor the communications from the governor’s office and make decisions accordingly. In the meantime, we want all of our student-athletes, coaches and teachers to stay safe and follow all health department advisories.
