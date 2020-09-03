Arizona’s Division 3A posted its revised football sectional alignment and posted its 2020 schedule on Tuesday.
It is the latest step toward a return to high school sports competition after the Arizona Interscholastic Association shut down athletic activities in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Football teams have returned to the field after a summer without the usual drills. Players have been participating in voluntary workouts and practice officially begins on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“We have been doing voluntary skill work the past couple of weeks,” said Show Low Head Coach Monte Maxwell. “We have been working in the weight room since the first of June under the AIA guidelines. We did not do skill work or 7-on-7 during the summer because of restrictions.”
The coach said teams will begin their heat acclimation protocol in Tuesday’s practices.
“We had skill work Monday through Wednesday this week and will give the players Thursday off so they can enjoy a long weekend,” Maxwell said. “We will be in helmets starting Sept. 7 to begin the heat acclimation protocol as per AIA guidelines, just like everyone who is playing football this fall.
“Since school started, we have been doing weights in class during school time and have slowly been implementing skill work on the field starting with a quick one-hour session and slowly building up,” Maxwell said.
The Show Low Cougars open the fall football season at Gilbert Christian on Oct. 2.
“We have a great group of players that are excited about the upcoming season,” Maxwell said. “We have had 60-75 players attending workouts over three to four different sessions in order to keep those sessions at 20 athletes or less.”
Division 3A is the first of the AIA’s six football divisions to complete realignment and fall schedules, which was posted on the AIA website azpreps365.com
The 3A East, composed of White Mountain area teams, includes a newcomer this fall-the 2019 2A state champion Eagar Round Valley. Two historically 3A East teams left the region this year. Holbrook moved to Division 2A for football and Payson moved to the 3A Metro East Section with Fountain Hills, Scottsdale Coronado, Phoenix AZ College Prep and Chandler Valley Christian.
Revamped section alignments and schedules are expected this week in the state’s other divisions.
The 3A football regular season is an eight-game slate with season-opening games all on Oct. 2.
Openers prominent on the schedule include Blue Ridge at Payson, St. Johns at Round Valley, Show Low at Gilbert Christian, and American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Snowflake in a matchup of 3A playoff teams from last season.
In week two on Oct. 9, Coronado is at Blue Ridge, Payson visits Show Low, Round Valley visits Safford and Snowflake goes on the road to Thatcher, which also moves up to 3A after decades as a perennial 2A power.
Other key region games of local interest this season include Snowflake at Blue Ridge and Round Valley at Show Low on Oct. 16, Show Low at Snowflake on Oct. 23, Snowflake at Round Valley on Oct. 30, Blue Ridge at Show Low on Nov. 6, and Payson at Snowflake and Round Valley at Blue Ridge on Nov. 13.
