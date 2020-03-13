Show Low went to the 24-team, 3A state playoffs as the No. 21 seed and the Cougars lost in the first round, 72-61, at No. 12 Holbrook on Feb. 10.
Holbrook senior Eric Baldonado led the Roadrunners with a game-high 36 points. Anthony Nelson, a junior, and senior Ethan Bahe chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Holbrook. Bahe led the Birds with 16 rebounds. Baldonado had team highs of six assists and seven steals.
Sophomore Cougar Cooke led the visitors with 26 points. Colton McGinnis scored 13 points and Thadeus Carlyon added 12 as the trio sank a combined 19 of 29 shots from the field (66 percent). Carlyon had seven rebounds to lead Show Low, Miguel Belarmino dished out a team-high six assists. McGinnis had six rebounds and a team-high five steals.
The loss came six days after the Cougars defeated the Roadrunners 65-49 in Show Low’s regular-season finale on Feb. 13.
McGinnis led all scorers in the victory with 22 points along with a game-high seven rebounds. Belarmino added 15 points in a balanced scoring attack for Show Low.
Baldonado and Nelson led the Roadrunners in scoring with 20 and 16 points, respectively. Baldonado had seven boards to lead the Roadrunners.
The playoff loss to Holbrook ended the Cougars’ season at 14 wins and 15 losses.
