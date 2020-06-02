Cave Creek’s Rodeo Days on May 22-24 was the first Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo since the COVID-19 pandemic halted events in the middle of March.
Some competitors were worried about the heat but the weather turned out relatively nice.
There were no fans in attandance — just friends and family of the contestants, and all wore masks. Chutes were wiped down and sprayed after rides to help keep things clean.
The three-day event was televised by The Cowboys Channel and streamed to fans at bars and restaurants across town.
Cave Creek Rodeo Days
Cave Creek, Ariz., May 22-24
All-around cowboy: Shad Mayfield, $1,751, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Caleb Bennett, 84.5 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Little Bucker, $1,601; 2. Bronc Marriott, 83.5, $1,213; 3. Bill Tutor, 83, $873; 4. Cole Franks, 82, $582; 5. Cooper Bennett, 81, $340; 6. Garrett Shadbolt, 80.5, $243.
Steer wrestling: 1. Matt Reeves, 3.7 seconds, $1,849; 2. (tie) Stan Branco and Kodie Jang, 4.1, $1,487 each; 4. Jason Thomas, 4.4, $1,125; 5. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.6, $884; 6. Gary Gilbert, 4.8, $643; 7. Dirk Tavenner, 5.3, $402; 8. Bubba Boots, 5.7, $161.
Team roping: 1. Pedro Egurrola/Trevor Nowlin, 4.3 seconds, $2,205 each; 2. Chase Massengill/Nick Sarchett, 4.7, $1,918; 3. Brooks Dahozy/Brandon Bates, 4.8, $1,630; 4. (tie) Lee Kiehne/Ryon Tittel and Tom Richards/Levi Lord, 5.1, $1,199 each; 6. (tie) Doyle Hoskins/Monty Joe Petska and Rusty Helgerson/Tanner Bryson, 5.2, $623 each; 8. Travis Whitlow/Tanner Luttrell, 5.3, $192.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Colt Gordon, 86 points on The Cervi Brothers’ Mortician, $1,601; 2. Rusty Wright, 85.5, $1,213; 3. Isaac Diaz, 83.5, $873; 4. Cooper Thatcher, 83, $582; 5. (tie) Cameron Messier and Taygen Schuelke, 82.5, $291 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Shad Mayfield, 8.5 seconds, $1,751; 2. Brody Stallard, 8.6, $1,523; 3. Ryle Smith, 8.9, $1,294; 4. Taylor Santos, 9.3, $1,066; 5. Joseph Parsons, 9.5, $838; 6. Richard Newton, 9.6, $609; 7. (tie) Zack Kirkpatrick and Blake Deckard, 9.7, $266 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Amanda Butler, 15.45 seconds, $2,025; 2. Dona Kay Rule, 15.77, $1,721; 3. Shali Lord, 15.83, $1,417; 4. (tie) Brittney Barnett, Jessie Telford and Ivy Hurst, 15.85, $979 each; 7. (tie) Cindy Smith and Mindy Goemmer, 15.89, $456 each; 9. (tie) Ashley Haller and Jill Wilson, 15.91, $329 each; 11. Tonia Forsberg, 15.98, $253; 12. (tie) Sarah Kieckhefer and Kathy Petska, 16.00, $101 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Cole Patterson, 13.1 seconds, $878; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 13.4, $727; 3. Garrett Hale, 15.5, $575; 4. Billy Good, 16.6, $424; 5. Laramie Allen, 16.8, $273; 6. Chet Herren, 16.9, $151. Second round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.8 seconds, $878; 2. Cody Lee, 10.4, $727; 3. Laramie Allen, 11.0, $575; 4. Cole Patterson, 12.1, $424; 5. Jace Bland, 12.5, $273; 6. Will Gasperson, 13.5, $151. Third round: 1. Trey Wallace, 10.1 seconds, $878; 2. Cody Lee, 10.9, $727; 3. Garrett Hale, 11.0, $575; 4. Corey Ross, 12.0, $424; 5. Brian Garr, 12.4, $273; 6. Ryan Willberg, 12.6, $151. Average: 1. Dalton Walker, 63.0 seconds on three head, $1,318; 2. Cody Lee, 21.3 on two head, $1,090; 3. Cole Patterson, 25.2, $863; 4. Garrett Hale, 26.5, $636; 5. Vin Fisher Jr., 27.0, $409; 6. Laramie Allen, 27.8, $227.
Bull riding: 1. Garrett Smith, 89 points on 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Rustler’s Roost, $1,805; 2. Colten Fritzlan, 87.5, $1,368; 3. Boudreaux Campbell, 87, $985; 4. Chase Dougherty, 85.5, $656; 5. Trey Kimzey, 84.5, $383; 6. Aaron Williams, 83.5, $274.
Total payoff: $78,372. Stock contractor: The Cervi Brothers. Sub-contractors: Cervi Championship Rodeo and 4L & Diamond S Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Sunni Deb Backstrom. Officials: Mike Todd, Joe Bob Locke, Cliff Overstreet, Scot Quick, Steve Knowles, George Gibbs and Allan Jordan Jr. Timers: Vicki Pack, Mary Brunner and B.J. Voigt. Announcer: Doug Mathis. Bullfighters: Jake Welker and Jimmy Lee. Clown/barrelman: Justin Rumford. Flankmen: Chuck Kite and Scott Pickens. Chute boss: Binion Cervi. Pickup men: Chase Cervi and Randy Britton. Music director: Joshua Hilton.
Cave Creek Legacy Steer Roping
Cave Creek, Ariz., May 23
Steer roping: First round: 1. Homer Sanders, 17.1 seconds, $276; 2. Robby Ritchey, 20.7, $207; no other qualified runs. Second round: 1. Will Gasperson, 13.5 seconds, $276; no other qualified runs. Third round: 1. Trey Wallace, 10.1 seconds, $276; 2. Corey Ross, 12.0, $207; 3. Robby Ritchey, 15.1, $138; no other qualified runs. Average: 1. Robby Ritchey, 35.8 seconds on two head, $414; 2. Trey Wallace, 10.1 on one head, $310; 3. Corey Ross, 12.0, $207; 4. Will Gasperson, 13.5, $103.
Total payoff: $3,102. Stock contractor: Various. Rodeo secretary: Sunni Deb Backstrom. Timers: Mary Brunner and Vicki Pack.
Pro rodeo revised Southwest schedule
Planned PRCA rodeos
• World’s Oldest Rodeo, Prescott — June 29-July 5
• San Luis Valley Ski-Hi Stampede, Monte Vista, Colo. — July 24-26
Canceled PRCA rodeos in June, July
• Cedar City (Utah) Championship Rodeo
• San Juan Stampede, Monticello, Utah
• Monticello (Utah) Breakaway Roping
• Wild, Wild West Pro Rodeo, Silver City, N.M.
• Silver City (N.M.) Breakaway Roping
• Rodeo de Santa Fe, Santa Fe, N.M.
• Flagstaff Pro Rodeo, Flagstaff
• Annual Fourth of July Celebration and Rodeo, Window Rock
Rescheduled PRCA rodeos
• Ute Mounain Roundup, Cortez, Colo. — Aug. 20-22
• Cortez (Colo.) Breakaway Roping — Aug. 20-22
• The Kingman Andy Devine PRCA Rodeo, Kingman — Sept. 25-26
• Canyonlands PRCA Rodeo, Moab (Utah) — Oct. 2-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.