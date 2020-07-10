Multitudes of roping teams from across the western United States converged on Linden Valley Arena on July 2-4 for Cowboy Christmas in July — three days of team roping in eight divisions of skill level.
Two quads, a stock trailer with windows, seven saddles and 36 buckles were among the prizes awarded over the holiday weekend.
The number of ropings ran into the thousands, almost continously during the three days — 798 competed for the trailer in 7.5 team roping.
Linden Valley Arena
Upcoming schedule
• Saturday, July 11 — Barrel Race Series at LVA. Divisions include Beginner, Youth, 3D, one-second D’s and Open 4D. Books and time-only runs open at 5 p.m. Run at 7.
• Saturday, July 18 — Team roping for 11.5 and 9.5 roping divisions. First roping at 9 a.m.
• Friday-Sunday, July 21-Aug. 2 — Ariat World Series of Team Roping Qualifier. Eleven team roping events over three days. Books close at 8:45 a.m., roping begins at 9 each morning.
Linden Valley Arena is located at 1120 Pearce Road, Show Low. Turn onto Pearce Road off state Route 260 at mile marker 335, five miles west of Show Low.
