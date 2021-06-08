Aaron Peralta was the heeler on three different roping teams that won $20,000 in awards at a roping event in Linden over Memorial Day weekend.
Peralta teamed with headers Chad Lee, Sergio Peralta and Tyrell Benally. He and Lee took first with a winning time of 23.78 seconds and 25 points for $11,000; he and Sergio Peralta took second at 23.98 and 24 points for $8,000, and he and Benally were 13th at 29.97 and 13 points for $1,000.
