A fog hangs over Arizona high school football.
And it’s not just the COVID-19 pandemic that shrouds the upcoming season in doubt as it’s unclear what the situation will be later this summer and fall.
A lawsuit by three schools against the Arizona Interscholastic Association adds another layer of uncertainty to the picture.
Schedules that were to be finalized in April are on hold as we await the outcome of the legal action by Eagar Round Valley, Phoenix Northwest Christian and Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin. The case is to be heard beginning on May 7.
Those schools are fighting the move by the AIA to move them into competition with larger schools based on their success over the last three seasons. The schools say moving their football teams up to face schools with larger student bodies threatens the safety of their players.
Conferences had been realigned every two years in all sports based mainly on school enrollment.
But for football only, schools voted to change the criteria, throwing out enrollment in favor of looking at a team’s success in the previous three seasons to move schools up or down one conference or leaving them where they were. The new format covers just one year and will be done every year, with the largest weight put on what the team does in the most recent of those three years.
The three schools were among 18 high schools that appealed their initial football conference placements. All but Scottsdale Norte Dame Prep lost their appeals. Notre Dame was placed in 6A but will remain in 5A.
Round Valley lost its appeal to remain in 2A after the AIA announced the Elks would move up to 3A and play in the 3A East with Payson (703 enrollment at last count), Blue Ridge (707), Show Low (894), Snowflake (846) and Winslow (661). Round Valley’s enrollment this past October was 400.
Enrollments for schools competing in 3A in most sports range from 367-998, not including Gilbert Christian (314), which won it’s appeal to move up from 2A to 3A in most sports.
Dysart, with an enrollment of 1,627, is the largest school in 3A for football after the AIA dropped it from 4A because it wasn’t competitive. Phoenix Christian (188) is the smallest. It lost to Round Valley in the 2A final this past season and was moved up to 3A in football by the AIA.
Round Valley reached the 2A semifinals in 2017 and advanced to the 2A championship game the past two seasons, winning it all last season.
The AIA’s Football Reclassification Committee moved both NWC (449 enrollment) and Ben Franklin (696) up to 4A, where enrollments range from 1,000-1,767, with the exception of a few schools under 1,000 that appealed to be placed in 4A in most sports. NWC excelled in 2A in football before moving to 3A and continuing to excel in recent years. The Crusaders won the 3A title in 2018.
Ben Franklin finished second to Queen Creek American Leadership Academy in last year’s 3A state final. Ben Franklin’s enrollment places them in the 3A Metro in most sports except football.
If the schools win in the courts, it could signal the end of the new system.
If the actions don’t succeed, Round Valley would replace Holbrook in the 3A East this fall.
Of course, we don’t really know if there will even be a season this year. If COVID-19 leads to the cancelation of the season, the AIA would have more time to figure out how to move forward in 2021.
AIA could bill schools for lawsuit costs
On April 20, the AIA’s executive board met for the first time since schools closed via Zoom (video teleconference).
Among the topics discussed was the formation of an AIA crisis management team comprised of AIA conference chairs and how the anticipated high legal fees will be paid.
According to a story by Jose Garcia posted on azpreps365.com, the board discussed a potential emergency action in which member schools would split the cost (about $270 per school among the 270-plus members). Additional discussion included future legal costs if an AIA member school takes the association to court, according to the story.
