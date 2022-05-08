The Elks being introduced prior to the quarterfinals game against Horizon Honors on Saturday, May 7. Round Valley won 10-2 and will advance to play Willcox on Thursday, May 12 at 7:00 P.M. at the Rose Mofford Complex in a semi-final match. The other semi-final game will host Benson vs Kingman Academy.
Of the five White Mountain high school softball teams driving toward a state championship, only 2A power Round Valley remains on the trail.
In 3A action, Show Low was the first to be sidelined as they lost a play-in game at Valley Christian 7-2 on Saturday, April 30.
Snowflake, seeded #4 in 3A, hosted Valley Christian on Tuesday, May 3 and eliminated the visitors on a brilliant no-hitter by Maren Berger 1-0. The Lobos had the tables turned on them as #5 Empire scored in the sixth inning for a 1-0 victory on Friday, May 6. Again, Berger was nearly flawless in a valiant effort in the loss. This left no 3A teams from the White Mountain area alive for the championship game. 3A East rival Winslow, seeded #2, will play #1 Sabino for the championship on Friday, May 13, at Farrington Stadium at ASU.
In 2A play, St. Johns won their Play-In game 10-0 over Desert Heights Prep Academy to advance to the championship bracket. On Friday, May 6, the Redskins’ luck ran out as they lost to Kingman Academy by a 7-0 score.
In 1A action, Mogollon High School qualified for the Arizona State Championships and were seeded #12. This would put them on the road to #5 Joseph City, a team the Mustangs had lost to during the regular season.
The never-quit Mustangs rallied from an 8-1 deficit to defeat Joseph City 16-14 on Wednesday, May 4. That win propelled them to a game at #4 Bagdad on Friday, May 6. Bagdad was just too much for Mogollon and eliminated the Mustangs in the quarterfinals by a score of 12-2.
Meanwhile in 2A, #2 seeded Round Valley was keeping their dream for a championship alive by advancing to the semifinals by beating Phoenix Christian 10-0 on May 6, and Horizon Honors 10-2 on Saturday, May 7.
The Elks will face #6 Willcox on Thursday, May 12 at the Rose Moffard Complex in Phoenix at 7:00 p.m. A win in that game will put them in the 2A championship game to be played Friday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Farrington Stadium on the ASU campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.