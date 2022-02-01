The final two weeks of the regular season pack a full schedule for both Round Valley and St. Johns as the teams try to gather wins in preparation for region playoff games coming next week and the state tournament to follow the week after.
Wins and losses directly influence the ranking each team has for both the girls and boys playoff brackets. The exact formula is more of a combination of ranking in the state and ranking in each region with the top 24 teams getting into the playoffs but the lower 16 of the 24 teams play a play-in game to get to the state tournament.
The RV boys beat Sanders Valley 59-54 in the dome on Thursday. Although RV would be outscored in the opening quarter, the Elks took a 34-23 lead at the half. The Elks pushed the lead to 15 heading into the last quarter. Valley cut in to the lead in the fourth to four with about 90 seconds left, but the Elks held on to win.
The RV girls beat Valley in the dome as well. A quick glance over AIA records shows RV had not defeated the Pirates in at least 10 years. The Elks feasted on turnovers from Valley and turned those into fast-break layups by the bunches in the 57-36 win.
Although the Elks lead by 25 at halftime, Valley cut its deficit to single digits before the Lady Elks would be able to regain control and close it out.
Both the RV boys and girls teams hosted Pinon on Saturday with the boys winning 44-35 and the girls winning 60-21.
The style of play for each team worked well this week against the opponents. The RV boys took advantage of their height in the interior both offensively and defensively to keep their opponents off balance.
It feels as if they are getting used to the system under their first-year coach.
The girls, on the other hand, find a variety of ways to score including stealing the ball and pushing the fast break down the court to provide amble scoring opportunities.
The St. Johns boys team played three games this past week. The Redskins lost to Valley 62-63 on Jan. 25 in a nail biter and to visiting Chinle 63-29. They picked up a 61-28 win on a visit to Pinon on Jan. 26.
The Lady Redskins were won two and lost one during the week. They beat Valley 55-32 and also Pinon 48-17, both on the road. St. Johns hosted Chinle on Saturday and lost 56-44.
According to the AIA365.com schedule both RV and St. Johns have four games the final week of the season including the second game against each other that will be in Eagar at the Dome on Tuesday.
St. Johns won all the games held in St. Johns against the Elks earlier in January.
The St. Johns girls team was ranked third in Division 2 and first in the North Region heading into last weekend.
The RV girls were ranked 17th in the Division and third in the region heading into last weekend.
The boys’ ranking as of last weekend had RV 26th in Division 2 and St. Johns ranked 28th. RV was second in the region and St. Johns was fourth.
