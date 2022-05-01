The Round Valley Elks hosted the Safford Bulldogs Tuesday April 26th in RV in connection with the Elks celebrating the team Seniors for the final game of their regular season.
Coach Troy Merrill acknowledged and celebrated the seniors for a few minutes before the game, highlighting this year’s group of seniors. This group includes Trey Padilla, Niko Pena, Rowdy Rivera, Ganon Erhart, and Kaden Sloane.
The Elks would drop the game to Safford 16-0. Safford was able to get on base early and often. RV had Kaden Sloane start off pitching and Safford sent Derek Nabor to the mound for the Bulldogs. The Elks would send 5 pitchers to the mound during the game trying to slow down the Safford offense.
Despite the loss the Elks secured the 2A North Champion title, going 6-0 in the region, 10-1 in the 2A conference and 13-4 for a season record. Coach Troy Merrill was named the 2A north Coach of the Year while Treyson Merrill of RV was named the Region Offensive Player of the Year, and Ryker Marble of RV was named the Region Player of the Year.
Round Valley had 5 additional players named to the region 1st team to join Marble and Merrill including Kaden Sloane for Pitcher, Rowdy Rivera position player, Niko Pena position player, Trey Padilla position Player, and Ridge Knight as a position player.
Coach Merrill shared a few comments about his seniors. Trey Padilla played 4 years on varsity and was a “great” infielder, hitter and pitcher. Niko Pena improved “leaps and bounds” this year as a catcher and is also a great hitter. Kaden Sloane has a “strong” left arm with great ball movement. Rowdy Rivera is one of the best 9 hole hitters he has “ever coached” with speed and power. Ganon Erhart had surgery so his time was really limited for the season. Despite his injury Ganon always brings the willingness to do work for the team to be successful.
Prior to dropping the game to Safford, RV had won six straight regular season games, and they had an opportunity to be ranked in the top 8 teams in the division. The loss pushed RV down to a 10th place ranking, which would qualify them for a home game in the “play-in” bracket against the Ganado Hornets on Tuesday, May 3.
