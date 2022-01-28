EAGAR — The Round Valley boys and girls basketball teams split with the visiting Ganado Hornets at the Dome on Tuesday.
The girls took early control and lead through out most of the game.
Early hot shooting by Macie Soderquist along with numerous Ganado turnovers caused by Kayla Logan and Kyrie Walker helped the Elks lead until about six minutes were left to play.
The Hornets took advantage of an eight-point turnaround in short order due to a foul on a shot. The basket counted and an intentional foul was called on the play giving Ganado one foul shot and two penalty shots, both of which were successful.
They also retained possession of the ball after the penalty shots and they would cash in with a 3-point shot.
The Hornets would take advantage of the momentum swing and take a 10-point lead as time ran down in the game.
Round Valley would rally and cut the lead to two before the Hornets would make two foul shots to push the lead to four with under 10 seconds remaining.
The Hornets would hold on for the win.
The Elks will be able to take another shot at the Hornets when the Elks travel to Ganado next week to complete the season series with the Hornets.
The Round Valley boys took an early lead and controlled the game throughout the evening.
The Elks took advantage of inside motion to score often by the big men, including Treyson Merrill, Brandon Strickland, Brett Jordan and Holden Bigelow at the basket, and Ganado was never able to fully recover.
The Elks led by 12 at the half.
After halftime the Hornets came out and increased the pressure they were putting on the ball with either full-court pressure or simply putting a man on the ball to force any Elks dribbler to pass or risk losing the ball.
Ganado cut its deficit to six points.
Round Valley guards Ryker Marble and Gavin Latham gathered their composure and reduced the turnovers, which allowed the Elks to adjust to the additional ball pressure and push the lead to 14 heading into the fourth quarter.
Round Valley extended its lead in the fourth quarter and earned a much-needed win at home.
A brief conversation with Round Valley coach Adam Poston reflected that he felt the Elks are progressing.
He knows that the team is young as it starts two sophomores in Marble and Jordan with solid contributions also coming from sophomore Brodee Ziegler.
The more time they get on the court will help the team develop and continue to improve.
