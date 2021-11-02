EAGAR — It was Senior Night in the Dome on Friday as the Round Valley Elks took on the Winslow Bulldogs. The Elks had 12 seniors play in their last regular-season game.
The Elks quickly took control of the ball game. On the first play from scrimmage, Seth Wiltbank ran off the right side of his line and broke several tackles on his way to a 59-yard touchdown. Wiltbank scored twice more in the opening quarter on runs of 8 and 5 yards.
Winslow made its first scoring drive in the second quarter. Quarterback Jace Lyons hit Chris Arellano on a crossing route over the middle and Arellano took it 38 yards to the end zone.
Round Valley took possession after the ensuing kickoff and a block in the back penalty on the Elks’ 26-yard line. Ryker Marble hit Rowdy Rivera on a 74-yard catch-and-run down the left side line with less than nine minutes left in the second quarter. Round Valley recovered a fumble on the following kickoff on the Bulldogs’ 25-yard line. Several plays later, Wiltbank scored on a 4-yard run.
The Elks stopped the Bulldogs on their next drive and got the ball back. Marble threw from the Elks’ 38-yard line to Jovan Ortiz for a 62-yard score that would be called back to the spot of the foul on a face mask penalty for the use of hands to the face by Ortiz on the run.
This play was significant for Ortiz, who had not been on the field since the Elks played in Payson on Oct. 1. A knee injury kept Ortiz, a senior, sidelined and this had to be a special moment for a player who has provided several years of explosive playmaking for the Elks, even with the penalty.
The Elks led 35-7 at halftime.
Round Valley began taking starters out early in the second half to provide some additional playing time for backups and some freshmen brought up to suit up with the varsity team. The Elks scored twice more in the second half.
Winslow also found the end zone twice in the second half to finish the game at 49-19 for Round Valley.
After the game, Winslow coach Brandon Guzman explained he is a “Winslow kid” and after playing football in college at Southern Utah he came back to Winslow to coach and help “build the program up like it used to be back in the day.”
Guzman will miss a strong senior class of 14 Bulldog players who ended their high school careers in the dome. Guzman did not anticipate a playoff spot for the Bulldogs, as they were seeded 16th at the time of the game, and he felt they would get bumped by other region winners that were ranked below the Bulldogs based on how the AIA bracket was outlined.
The Elks advanced as the No. 5 seed and will face Wickenburg in the dome at 7 p.m. on Friday for the opening round of the playoffs.
