EAGAR-SPRINGERVILLE — Round Valley held a track meet Friday March 4 at the dome.
Quinton Maxwell, a senior with Show Low, turned in outstanding performances in both the shot put and discus. Sydnee Finch, a freshman from Round Valley, won the girls shot put with a throw of 37’ 10” while Sadie Hall, a junior from Show Low, won the girls discus with a throw of 100’ 06.5”.
Maxwell joins the informal ranks of names like Hannah Flodin from Blue Ridge, Sydney Olsen from Snowflake, Josh Weeks from Show Low and Clint Morgan from St. Johns. These are individuals that have recorded meet records at the Round Valley Invitational from 2005 to current.
Maxwell started last week at the Thunder Invitational held at Desert Vista High School Feb. 26 with two personal records in both the shot and discuss. He threw 57’ 8” in the shot and 161’ 1” in the discuss. He followed that up by winning both the shot and discuss in Round Valley with throws of 58’ 8” for the shot and 158’ 8” in the discuss.
As a spectator it is apparent that Maxwell has worked hard in the off season preparing for the track season. The Show Low coaches have their throwers focused on technique and are receiving impressive results so far. As a side note it is fun to watch athletes, and coaches helping, coaching, supporting, and encouraging athletes from other teams if they feel the feedback can help that athlete improve. This is hard to find in many other high school sports but you don’t have to look very hard to find it in track and field.
Successful throwers typically incorporate strength, balance, coordination and technique to launch the implements of the sport. While anyone can throw either the shot or the discuss without all of these characteristics it is rare to find outstanding throwers who have not combined all of these in the process. Often younger throwers will be working to coordinate all aspects of the throw and may use a limited or modified form of either technique and still achieve impressive results.
Several common techniques used in the shot put include “the glide” or “the spin” as throwers combine motion, balance, and strength to throw the shot potentially further than they are able to over just standing and throwing the shot.
Discuss throwers use the spin or a modified spin which incorporates a spinning technique that has 540 degrees of turning from start to release. The truth is that the motion of the thrower will often require them to make additional spins of the body after release in an effort to keep their body from leaving the ring or the circle resulting in a “scratch” or non qualified throw.
The season is early and it is hard to project forward to the state finals, but both of the throws for Maxwell beat the marks required to win state last year for Division 3. No doubt other throwers will start to make their mark as results get reported through out the track season, but Show Low is officially on the board with some qualified contenders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.