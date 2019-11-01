Round Valley football team traveled to Thatcher on Friday, Oct. 25 to take on No. 6 Thatcher, the three-time defending 2A state champion, and the Elks came away with a convincing 27-6 win.
Round Valley led 27-0 at halftime and the only score after that was a late fourth-quarter toucdown by Thatcher.
Elk senior Marc Irigoyen ran for two touchowns and senior Tayvin Bevell followed with two TD runs in the second quarter to help the Elks to the 27-0 lead.
Thatcher’s Spencer Stevens ran 3 yards for a TD with about a minute left in the game to cap the scoring.
The Elks (6-2 overall, 3-0 in the 2A Black Region) replaced Trivium Prep atop 2A rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Round Valley closes the regular season tonight in Eagar against Pima. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in the dome.
