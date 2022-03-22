EAGAR — Round Valley’s softball team has started once again and the Elks look to build off last year’s appearance in the semifinals of the 2A state tournament.
Round Valley is led by coach Darin Emerald, and this year’s team has six seniors to lead the club through the season.
The Elks hit the field and played their first game the last week in February. Round Valley has basically played “freedom” games or games that do not count against the team’s region record to this point and will not start the regular region schedule until after spring break week.
The early-season opponents include Division 3 teams like Safford, Show Low and even a Division 4 opponent Kingman Lee Williams, which the Elks faced in the Wrangler Softball Tournament the weekend of March 3-5 in Wickenburg.
Early in the season the Elks have faced Mohave Valley River Valley, the softball state champion from last year. They also faced Benson, the state runner-up last year. Benson bumped Round Valley from the tournament last year.
Although they lost both of these games, the games gave Round Valley a chance to see some of the top teams in the state for 2A, and now the Elks can refine and focus their game in preparation of potentially facing these teams again in May’s state tournament.
Round Valley played in the West Valley Invitational at Tolleson Union last weekend, and scores were unavailable.
This looks to be like the last freedom tournament play opportunity for the team before starting their region schedule. They will start the region facing St. Johns on Tuesday in St. Johns.
The team has had early-season success with a current record of 4-1 gathering wins against Safford, Show Low and a pair of wins over Holbrook. Tournament games, which are valuable for experience, do not get counted in the record of each team.
Round Valley has pitchers Kyrie Walker, a senior, and Allyson Muth, a junior, leading the way in the circle. According to Azpreps365.com stats, Walker has registered 20 strikeouts with an ERA of 5.62 through eight games. Muth currently has 29 strikeouts and an ERA of 5.25 in through games.
Sluggers Liliana Arreola, a sophomore, has a Division 4-leading five home runs and 24 RBIs in 39 plate appearances. Taelynn Walker, a senior, has four home runs and 13 RBIs in 35 plate appearances. Emily Muth, Kayla Logan and Allyson Muth have also knocked in 12 runs each through 11 games.
