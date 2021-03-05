The Lady Elks, who finished the regular season with nine wins and six losses (6-2 in the 2A East), were ranked No. 5 in the state on Tuesday and the team is expected to receive an automatic berth to the Division 4 state tournament by staying among the top three teams in a strong region. They should face the winner of one of eight play-in games this weekend.
The same is true of the No. 4 St. Johns girls who played host to 3A Snowflake in the regular-season finale on Tuesday. But the state tournament bracket will be seeded by 1A leadership (criteria to include region finish, strength of region, AIA and MaxPreps rankings, comparable games and strength of schedule). Playoff pairings were announced late this week.
