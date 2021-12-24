Round Valley wrestling

EAGAR — The Round Valley Elks wrestling teams are once again ready to hit the mat for the winter season. Both the boys and girls teams are prepared for another year of competition.
Interim coach Aaron Salazar is excited for another season. Salazar reflected that he has spent several seasons both in the junior high and now with the high school teams helping and coaching to prepare team members for competition on the mat.
His favorite part of coaching is simply getting to spend “time with the kids.”
Watching the kids come into the program and grow and develop into athletes at the top of their game and helping them with the “small things” that just make them that much better is just “neat to watch.”
Salazar acknowledged the growth in the girls wrestling program for the school and praised coach Garrett Finch and assistant coach Kalicia Hamblin helping to develop the program.
Finch indicated that this is the second year of the program at the school. The girls program, as implemented by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, has the boys and girls in separate leagues with each group competing in its own tournaments and matches.
The Round Valley girls program started with a group of girls getting together and showing the desire and interest to start a program.
Last year, the first year of the program, they had six girls and this year that number has grown to 10. The girls team is still pretty young with two juniors and the rest of the team being freshman and sophmores.
Finch indicated that he gets the girls mostly without any wrestling experience so he is able coach them from start to finish and that allows him to see the changes they achieve.
“To watch them grow is what I enjoy the most. I am just grateful for the opportunity to be able to coach them,” stated Finch.
Second-year wrestler Jaden Finch was one of the girls who wanted to start a wrestling team with some encouragement from Hamblin.
“Wresting is the most mentally challenging and physically demanding sport I have ever done. I love it,” Jaden Finch shared.
Lexi Salazar, a junior, indicated this is her first year wrestling. She loves the fact that this is a contact sport. She appreciates her team members come ready to work and it allows them to “fight it out on the mat and when it’s over it’s done.”
The team has had some success early this year with a first-place team finish at the Pat Kenny Tournament in Holbrook and they followed that up with a third-place finish at the 2021 Coyote Open held at Phoenix Skyline on Dec. 10.
The coaches and the girls all had a similar message to share about encouraging others to come out for the sport. Whether they were coming out of junior high or were already in high school, they encouraged both boys and girls to come out and see what the wrestling program is about.
Salazar hopes that when a kid leaves the program they will learn “hard work and determination.” He feels it is one of those things you carry throughout life as you learn to push your boundaries and limits.
