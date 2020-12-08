TEMPE — The Round Valley varsity volleyball team went to the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 2A state playoffs on a high note after winning the 2A South region championship during the regular season.
The Lady Elks, as the No. 5 seed in the state tournament, awaited one of the eight winners from conference play-in matches played at the high seeds on Nov. 10, for a first-round matchup at Tempe McClintock High on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Round Valley met No. 12 Sedona Red Rock and won in straight sets, although the match was fairly close in scoring. The Elks defeated the Scorpions 25-20, 25-21, 28-26 to advance to the second round later that day.
Karli Haws, a senior, and junior MacKenzie Merrill led Round Valley with 23 and 16 kills, respectively, as well as four service aces apiece, in the victory. Haws also led the team with 16 digs.
However the Elks would face a surging team that would go on to the state title match in the quarterfinal – No. 4 Chandler Prep.
The Titans defeated the Elks 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 to move on to the final two rounds on Nov. 21.
Karli Haws led Round Valley with seven kills, 12 digs and three service aces. Shiloh McCall had 15 assists to lead the Elks. Jessica Soderberg, a junior, had 28 assists to lead the team.
It was only the second loss all season for Round Valley, which finished 13-2 on the year – the third best won-lost record in 2A.
Chandler Prep, which improved to 21-2, went on to defeat Buckeye Trivium Prep 3-1 in the semifinals to advance to the final.
Scottsdale Christian, which came into the title match 14-3 overall, dispatched CPA in three sets to win the 2A state championship for the fourth consecutive year.
For the season, Haws, an outside hitter, led the Elks with 4.9 kills per set played. Merrill, also an outside hitter, led the team in digs with 160, or 3.4 per set. Middle hitter Kyrie Walker, another junior, led the team with 18 blocks. McCall, the team’s setter, had a team-high 347 assists during the season – 7.7 per set.
2A Volleyball playoff scores
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Volleyball
Conference play-in games
Tuesday, Nov. 10
No. 9 Glendale Prep 3, No. 24 Tombstone 0
No. 23 Phoenix Christian 3, No. 10 Morenci 2 (19-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13)
No. 11 Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 3, No. 22 St. Johns 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-20)
No. 12 Kingman Academy 3, No. 21 Phoenix Horizon Honors 0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-9)
No. 13 Benson 3, No. 20 Desert Hgts. Prep 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-20)
No. 14 Sedona Red Rock 3, No. 19 Bisbee 0 (25-8, 25-15, 25-11)
No. 18 Tucson St. Augustine 3, No. 15 San Tan Charter 2 (19-25, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 15-8)
No.16 Phoenix Veritas Prep 3, No. 17 Valley Lutheran 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-23)
Arizona Interscholastic Association
Division 2A Volleyball
State Championships
At Tempe McClintock High
Saturday, Nov. 14
First round
No. 4 Chandler Prep 3, No. 13 Phoenix Veritas Prep 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-23)
No. 5 Round Valley 3, No 12 Sedona Red Rock 0 (25-20, 25-21, 28-26)
No. 3 Pima 3, No. 14 Tucson St. Augustine 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-12)
No. 6 Scottsdale Prep 3, No. 11 Benson 0 (25-22, 25-12, 25-19)
No. 2 Scottsdale Christian 3, No. 15 Phoenix Christian 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-6)
No. 7 Phoenix Country Day 3, No. 10 Kingman Academy 0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-18)
No. 1 Trivium Prep (bye)
No. 8 Glendale Prep 3, No. 9 Phoenix Ariz. Lutheran 1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15)
Quarterfinals
Chandler Prep 3, Round Valley 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-17)
Scottsdale Christian 3, Phoenix Country Day 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-15)
Trivium Prep 3, Glendale Prep 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-17)
Pima 3, Scottsdale Prep 1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21)
Saturday, Nov. 21
Semifinals
Chandler Prep 3, Trivium Prep 1 (26-24, 25-18, 13-25, 25-21)
Scottsdale Christian 3, Pima 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-9)
Championship
Scottsdale Christian 3, Chandler Prep 0 (25-23, 25-17, 25-17)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.