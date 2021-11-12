Caleb Anson, a senior for the Snowflake Lobos, helped lead the Lobo boys team to qualifying for the state cross country finals by finishing in second place in the Division 3 5K race on Nov. 2 at the Holbrook Hidden Cove Golf Course.
Anson finished the course with a time of 16 minutes 17.1 seconds and came in just two seconds behind Cesar Diaz of Cottonwood Mingus Union.
“The work that they put in to do well at their sport is incredible,” Snowflake coach Lynn Johnson said.
Johnson was not only talking about members of the boys and girls Lobos teams but also other teams on the Mountain and up north.
He specifically identified the Hopi program that won 26 consecutive state championships as such an outstanding achievement.
The boys team for Snowflake qualified second in the sectional, behind Page, with scoring contributions coming from additional runners, including Trey Flake, Garrett Craner, Rory Owens and Trevin Flake. Kirk Williams and Bryant Espinosa also ran for the Lobos.
Alesyia Barlow, a junior, lead the way for the Lobo girls team that finished third in the sectionals race behind Flagstaff Coconino and Chinle.
Addison Craner, Alyssa Hall, Ryleigh Smith and Rachel Pitts were additional scoring runners on the girls team.
Amy Ritz and Anna Lancaster also ran for the team.
Steven Halls of the Blue Ridge boys team qualified as an individual to move on to the state championship.
The Blue Ridge girls team also grabbed a team spot to move on to the state finals, finishing fifth among 12 teams.
Anilee LeSueur lead the way for Blue Ridge, and she was followed up less than three seconds later by Aspen LeSueur.
Additional scoring runners were Gianna Girardi, Talitha Applegate and Marina Nozie. The Yellowjackets also had Georgia Kerr and Jordyn Hinton running.
Cross country races provide opportunities for both individuals and teams to compete.
The top five runners on each team are counted in the overall score and ranking for the teams portion of the race.
A team may, and usually does, have more than five runners competing and is allowed up to seven runners as a team in competition.
The individual performance is simply based on placement in the race.
Other top boys runners in the area to finish in the top 15 for Division 3 include Namath Gene and Damon Attakai from Holbrook with Payton Nicholas from Winslow. Samuel Neat from Joseph City completed in the top 15 for Division 4.
Other top girls runners in the area to finish in the top 15 for Division 3 include Abigayle Nez of Holbrook. Division 4 top runners included Jessica Madrid of Round Valley and Penelope Neat of Joseph City.
Congratulations to teams and runners who will move on to compete at the Cave Creek Golf Course on Nov. 13. Your dedication and hard work is admired by teammates, communities and competitors alike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.