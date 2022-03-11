Several of the White Mountain track teams competed in their first meet of the 2022 season at the Round Valley Dome Invitational on Friday, March 4.
Round Valley head coach Ashley Udall said, “The dome provides a unique opportunity for athletes in the early season.” Not only is the dome resting at 7,000 feet but it is a fully enclosed 200-meter track. Athletes are able to get their first competition under their belts but are also able to have tough competition without having to worry about wind affecting times.
One of the highlight races was the boys 1,600-meter. Twenty-four athletes toed the line, but it quickly dwindled to a two-man race between Round Valley’s Junior Dallon Walker and Blue Ridge’s Junior Steven Halls.
Walker took a commanding start with an opening 800-meter at 2:20, opening up the gap between him and Halls. Over the next 400 meters Halls slowly squeezed the gap down until he was sitting on Walker’s heels. Spectators held their breath over the last 400m wondering when the boys would release their final kick.
With 200 meters to go, Halls decided he had done enough waiting and for the first time moved to the front with a decisive move. However, Walker covered the move with confidence, staying right on Halls’ Shoulder. The two runners continued to lap other runners, and both were flying through the last 100 meters.
Walker slingshot off the last curve in one final effort to out-kick Halls. Sprinting stride for stride, it was any man’s race. Crossing the finish, it was too close to call, as officials had to go to the recording to have a closer look at the photo finish. In the end, Halls won by 0.01 seconds with an unofficial time of 4:58.97 over Walker’s time of 4:58.98.
Even though disappointed, Walker shared that he thought it was a good race to start the season off and definitely started a fire for him. As for Halls, not only did he win his bet with his coach that he would break the five-minute barrier for the mile, get his first win in high school track, but with an altitude conversion, ran just over half a second slower than his current personal record.
Some other stand-out performances from this weekend included the Round Valley High School boys 4x800m relay team posting a top-five performance in Division IV with a time of 9:10.68, winning by 12 seconds.
Mariah McNeil of Show Low High School ran a solid time of 13.95 to win the 100-meter and 29.09 for second in the 200-meter.
Kelly Hill of Holbrook High School ran a 2:43.48 for the women’s 800-meter, good for a top 10 ranking in Division III.
Aubrie Wilson of St. Johns High School, took first, and ran her way to a Division IV provisional mark in the 1600-meter with a time of 6:04.
