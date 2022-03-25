EAGAR — The Round Valley baseball team has returned to the diamond facing competitors, the wind and snow so far early in the season.
The Elks are led by coach Troy Merrill, who has been with the team for 11 years.
Merrill is joined by assistant coaches Paul Mather and Lee Hamblin.
Hamblin is native to Round Valley and loves to be around coaching and helping the kids in sports from Little League through high school.
Mather provides years of experience to the coaching group, and Merrill is glad to have him.
A previous conversation with Merrill indicated that even though he has been coaching a fair amount of time, Mather has “taught him so much” about the game.
The Elks have four seniors leading the way this season, but the team is still young with six sophomores rounding out the squad.
Pitchers Ridge Knight, Trey Padilla, Kaden Sloane and Noah Dana help lead the Elks on the mound.
Looking at the team roster shows up to eight Elks listed as pitchers so the aforementioned pitchers are supported as needed by other team members.
So far Round Valley has played several freedom games, including against Phoenix Madison Highland, Show Low and Holbrook.
The Elks lost a close one to Show Low on March 1 in Eagar after leading early, and they dropped a home doubleheader to Holbrook on March 8.
Round Valley also played in the Joe Padilla Tournament hosted by Florence on March 5.
Region games started for the Elks on Tuesday against the Redskins in St. Johns.
Round Valley picked up the win 10-3 and scored four runs in the fourth inning with Sloane, Ryker Marble and Padilla each with an RBI in the inning.
The Elks were led in hitting for the day by Treyson Merrill, Aaron Rogers and Ryker Marble. Marble lead the way for the day with three hits in five at-bats.
Padilla, a senior, pitched for Round Valley and he gave up three runs on eight hits over the seven innings. He fanned six batters with no walks.
Clance Wiltbank, a sophomore, took the loss giving up 10 runs on 10 hits over seven innings.
Despite the loss, Wiltbank had a strong showing with 11 strikeouts.
St. Johns was led in hitting by DJ Spencer and Brennon Leslie, with both getting multiple hits in the game.
Coach Merrill is excited to get the season underway. He knows, as a team, the Elks are young, but he feels they can compete well in the region.
He hopes to continue to help the kids and the program to continue to improve. He feels like the program is in a good spot and has some great players coming into the program as he peeks into the future.
