Round Valley football coach Marcus Bell has resigned, according to Round Valley Schools' Facebook page.
Bell submitted his resignation as football coach and physical education teacher as Tuesday's school board meeting. Bell had been the Elks' coach for 10 years and was named 2A Conference coach of the year for the 2019 season.
A linebacker as a player, Bell graduated from St. Johns High School and played at the University of Arizona from 1996 to 1999. He was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft in 2000 by the Seattle Seahawks and played for Seattle from 2000 to 2002 and for the Houston Texans in 2004.
The school district posted a letter on its Facebook page on Wednesday about Bell's resignation.
"The Round Valley Unified School District No. 10 would like to thank Coach Marcus Bell for his 10 years of excellence in coaching our High School Football Program. Coach Marcus Bell has officially resigned as Head Football Coach and PE Teacher for Round Valley High School," the post begins. "Coach Bell has brought a decade of winning, several region titles, several state-runner ups and the only State Championship in 35 years to RVHS. We have seen many of our football players achieve levels that they never knew they could achieve with the high expectations that were instilled in our football program due to Coach Bell's leadership and desire to win. We sincerely want to thank Coach Bell and his family for their service to our students and wish them the best in all of their future endeavors."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.