EAGAR- The Round Valley Middle School eighth grade football team enjoyed an undefeated season this year.
They were recognized by district administration and their coaches during the Wednesday, Nov. 13 governing board meeting.
“As coaches we put in the time and effort but they made our job a heck of a lot easier,” said coach Patrick Tucker. “This team’s coachability and qualities as young men made them successful.”
Coach Tucker also said that the team did not give up any scores as they scored 187 points during the season.
They outmatched, outmaneuvered and flat-out obliterated every opponent in every single game in their season, with the exception of a forfeited game against Canyon Day that they could not attend.
They started off on the right foot, winning their Aug. 15 scrimmage against St. Johns. The first game of the season against Mogollon in Heber/Overgaard August 29, they won 58-0.
On Sept. 4, the Elks traveled to Rim Country Payson and won 7-0. On September 12, they traveled to Winslow and won 14-0.
The Elks hosted St. Johns on Sept. 26 and nearly duplicated their high-scoring win at Mogollon, beating St. Johns 53-0.
Finally, they hosted Blue Ridge on Oct. 3 and won 53-0, for a total score of 187 season points.
The Round Valley Middle School Elks share the 2018 Championship title with the Snowflake Junior High School Lobos.
