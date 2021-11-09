The Sabino Sabercats traveled up the mountain to take on the Show Low Cougars in the opening round of 3A state playoffs. Dual-threat quarterback Cameron Hackworth and the biggest offensive line the Cougars defense has faced all season would get the ball first.
A 39-yard screen pass to Levi Miranda by Hackworth would open up the scoring in this contest.
Show Low would answer with a long drive that ended in a 3-yard quarterback keeper for the score by Colten Yeager. The Cougars defense would pounce as Nash Brewer returned an interception 9 yards for the score.
Hackworth was quick to answer by hitting Derek Sanchez for a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14.
The Sabercats would not let up as they would get the ball back before halftime. But the Cougars defense wasn’t ready for halftime either as Ray Pedraza would get an interception and return it for the touchdown to give Show Low a 20-14 halftime lead.
The second half started with defense and penalties as the referees were busy in this one. The Cougars would get into Sabercats territory, but a sack fumble would end the drive.
Sabino running back Kenneth Blackmon would give the Sabercats their first lead since the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run giving the Sabercats a 21-20 lead. Show Low would keep fighting but a turnover of downs by the Sabercats defense was too much for the Cougars to handle. The Sabercats traveled well as they would mark their territory with a 56- yard touchdown run by Kamden Gambrell giving them a 27-20 lead.
Both teams would trade sack-fumble recoveries as Show Low would get one more chance to save the season. The Sabercats kicker/punter Steven Bishopp capped a good performance by connecting on a 82-yard punt to pin the Cougars back on their own 10-yard line. The Sabino defense was up to the challenge all night and would add a safety in the closing seconds making it 29-20.
Fifteen unanswered points in the second half would put an end to the Show Low Cougars’ season with the a 29-20 loss in the opening round of the state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.