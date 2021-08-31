The start to the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets’ football season is here as the Yellowjackets hosted the Safford Bulldogs Friday night at Paul Moro Stadium.
The game started after a 30-minute delay due to heavy rain and lightning in the area. The game started with the ball in Blue Ridge hands which didn’t last long because of a turnover on the opening drive.
Both teams would combine for five fumbles in the first eight minutes of the game before play was stopped due to lightning returning to the area. The delay would last for 30 minutes as better weather showed up for the rest of the game.
Once the game got going, Blue Ridge started with a long scoring drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by Christian Roman.
Safford running back Christian Smith was the star of the contest as he answered by knocking the helmet off a defender on his way into the end zone, and with the extra point the Bulldogs took a 7-6 lead.
Blue Ridge running back Sam Montoya took the lead back for the Yellowjackets with a 3-yard score plus the extra point making it 13-7.
Christian Smith got his second score of the evening with a 24-yard run right up the gut of the Yellowjacket defense, but Safford missed the extra point attempt.
Both defenses traded some big stops that forced an overtime with the score 13-13.
Both teams would get the ball on the 10 yardline with 1 timeout Safford would win the toss Electing to defend first.
Blue Ridge scored on a pass to Jake Esparza right outside the red zone after a couple of mistakes. The Yellowjackets missed the point-after attempt leaving the score at 19-13.
Mistakes proved to be costly as Safford quarterback Jojo Ruelas completed a pass to Ki Turner for an 8-yard score, and the Bulldogs converted the point-after kick for a 20-19 victory.
