Safford junior C.J. Scrivner rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns and senior Samuel Tobias added two more TD’s to lead the Bulldogs to a 45-8 win against visiting Show Low on Friday, Sept. 20. Scrivner also scored on a 35-yard fumble return, one of two scores for the Safford defense.
Four turnovers hurt the Cougars badly in the game. Tobias, who had 50 yards and a TD on seven carries and a sack on defense, returned an interception 22 yards for a score.
Safford had 261 total yards, including 229 on the ground.
The loss drops Show Low to 3-2 overall. The Cougars have this weekend off and will next host Winslow in the ‘Cats’ 3A East opener.
