Safford Rotary Invitational Track Meet

April 23, 2022

Boys Results

100 Meter Dash

Riley Harlan RVHS 12.34

Charlie Whiting RVHS 12.73

Preston Lindsey SJHS 12.81

Skyler Willis RVHS 13.02

Bryant Gardner RVHS 13.13

Michael Jessop SJHS 13.36

200 Meter Dash

Preston Holm RVHS 26.62

Bryant Gardner RVHS 27.07

Victor Thomas SJHS 28.01

Ryan Pena RVHS 30.00

400 Meter Dash

7 Kevin Flores RVHS 56.05

9 David Judd SJHS 56.63

Preston Holm RVHS 1:00.93

Bryant Gardner RVHS 1:05.01

Landon Slade RVHS 1:10.98

800 Meter Run

3 Kevin Flores RVHS 2:12.17

7 Connor Hyer RVHS 2:15.03

10 Gabriel James RVHS 2:21.86

1600 Meter Run

4 Ramon Enriques RVHS 4:52.81

5 Davie Judd SJHS 4:57.91

9 Gabriel James RVHS 5:18.08

Colin Hyer RVHS 5:39.37

Connor Lackey RVHS 6:04.41

3200 Meter Run

1 Dallon Walker RVHS 10:52.27

2 Ramon Enriques RVHS 11:30.52

3 Jonathon Madrid RVHS 11:39.79

110 Meter Hurdles

9 Torren Davis RVHS 19.43

Victor Thomas SJHS 21.47

Ryan Pena RVHS 22.26

Michael Jessop SJHS 22.58

300 Meter Hurdles

Torren Davis RVHS 52.97

Kimball Boone RVHS 54.40

Ryan Pena RVHS 55.22

4X100 Meter Relay

8 RVHS 50.98

4X400 Meter Relay

6 RVHS 4:15.11

4X800 Meter Relay

2 RVHS 9:00.04

High Jump

1 Aaron Merrill RVHS 5-10

8 Gabriel James RVHS 5-04

Long Jump

Aaron Merrill RVHS 16-08.50

Preston Lindsey SJHS 16-00

Riley Harlan RVHS 15-01

Bryant Gardner RVHS 12-03.50

Pole Vault

3 Riley Harlan RVHS 11-09

6 Kimball Boone RVHS 9-09

10 Torren Davis RVHS 9-03

Skyler Willis RVHS 8-03

Discus

4 Keanu Clark RVHS 130-02

7 Henry Thompson SJHS 115-01

Tom Schmidt RVHS 68-00

Joshua Davis RVHS 65-04

Javelin

5 Henry Thompson SJHS 111-01

6 Tom Schmidt RVHS 109-08

Preston Lindsey SJHS 94-05

Joshua Davis RVHS 79-05

Shot Put

9 Keanu Clark RVHS 38-04.75

Henry Thompson SJHS 34-06.50

Joshua Davis RVHS 32-03

Tom Schmidt RVHS 31-07.25

