Sunny skies. High 74F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Updated: May 2, 2022 @ 2:25 am
Safford Rotary Invitational Track Meet
Good pharmacy
Safford Rotary Invitational Track Meet
April 23, 2022
Boys Results
100 Meter Dash
Riley Harlan RVHS 12.34
Charlie Whiting RVHS 12.73
Preston Lindsey SJHS 12.81
Skyler Willis RVHS 13.02
Bryant Gardner RVHS 13.13
Michael Jessop SJHS 13.36
200 Meter Dash
Preston Holm RVHS 26.62
Bryant Gardner RVHS 27.07
Victor Thomas SJHS 28.01
Ryan Pena RVHS 30.00
400 Meter Dash
7 Kevin Flores RVHS 56.05
9 David Judd SJHS 56.63
Preston Holm RVHS 1:00.93
Bryant Gardner RVHS 1:05.01
Landon Slade RVHS 1:10.98
800 Meter Run
3 Kevin Flores RVHS 2:12.17
7 Connor Hyer RVHS 2:15.03
10 Gabriel James RVHS 2:21.86
1600 Meter Run
4 Ramon Enriques RVHS 4:52.81
5 Davie Judd SJHS 4:57.91
9 Gabriel James RVHS 5:18.08
Colin Hyer RVHS 5:39.37
Connor Lackey RVHS 6:04.41
3200 Meter Run
1 Dallon Walker RVHS 10:52.27
2 Ramon Enriques RVHS 11:30.52
3 Jonathon Madrid RVHS 11:39.79
110 Meter Hurdles
9 Torren Davis RVHS 19.43
Victor Thomas SJHS 21.47
Ryan Pena RVHS 22.26
Michael Jessop SJHS 22.58
300 Meter Hurdles
Torren Davis RVHS 52.97
Kimball Boone RVHS 54.40
Ryan Pena RVHS 55.22
4X100 Meter Relay
8 RVHS 50.98
4X400 Meter Relay
6 RVHS 4:15.11
4X800 Meter Relay
2 RVHS 9:00.04
High Jump
1 Aaron Merrill RVHS 5-10
8 Gabriel James RVHS 5-04
Long Jump
Aaron Merrill RVHS 16-08.50
Preston Lindsey SJHS 16-00
Riley Harlan RVHS 15-01
Bryant Gardner RVHS 12-03.50
Pole Vault
3 Riley Harlan RVHS 11-09
6 Kimball Boone RVHS 9-09
10 Torren Davis RVHS 9-03
Skyler Willis RVHS 8-03
Discus
4 Keanu Clark RVHS 130-02
7 Henry Thompson SJHS 115-01
Tom Schmidt RVHS 68-00
Joshua Davis RVHS 65-04
Javelin
5 Henry Thompson SJHS 111-01
6 Tom Schmidt RVHS 109-08
Preston Lindsey SJHS 94-05
Joshua Davis RVHS 79-05
Shot Put
9 Keanu Clark RVHS 38-04.75
Henry Thompson SJHS 34-06.50
Joshua Davis RVHS 32-03
Tom Schmidt RVHS 31-07.25
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get headlines every Tuesday and Friday in your inbox. Sign up today.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.